Euro: Strength raises ECB rate cut concerns – Deutsche Bank

The Deutsche Bank report indicates the Euro has strengthened, closing above $1.20 for the first time since June 2021. This appreciation has led to speculation regarding the European Central Bank's potential need to consider interest rate cuts. Comments from Austrian central bank governor Kocher suggest that continued Euro appreciation could prompt a reaction from the ECB.

Euro strength prompts ECB speculation

"Of course, with the dollar moving lower, that meant several other currencies reached multi-year highs against it, with the Euro closing above $1.20 yesterday for the first time since June 2021. But that’s also raised questions about whether the ECB would need to think about another interest rate cut given the downward pressure that would cause on inflation."

"Indeed, Austrian central bank governor Kocher said in an FT interview out this morning that continued euro appreciation could mean the ECB has to react."

