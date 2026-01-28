US Dollar Index hovers around 96.00 ahead of Fed policy decision

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is rebounding after four days of losses and hovering around 96.00 during the European hours on Wednesday. The Greenback faced challenges as the “Sell America” narrative continues to dominate sentiment, ahead of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policy decision.

US Senate Majority Leader John Thune said both parties are negotiating with the White House on US government funding, as Democrats threaten a partial shutdown amid growing public backlash in Minnesota over President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, Bloomberg News reported.

The Fed is widely expected to keep rates unchanged at 3.50%–3.75% at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, following three consecutive rate cuts in 2025. Markets will focus on the post-meeting press conference for guidance on the policy outlook in the months ahead.

Jonas Goltermann, deputy chief markets economist at Capital Economics, said in a note, “While there are several potential culprits for the dollar’s drop, the main driver is the fallout from reports that the US Treasury is considering direct currency intervention."

US President Donald Trump stated that the value of the USD is "great" when asked whether he thought it had declined too much. His comments exert some selling pressure on the US Dollar. Traders adopt caution as Trump will soon announce his nominee to replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell, fueling speculation that the next chair could favor faster interest rate cuts.