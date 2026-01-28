AUD/USD: Potential for further gains – UOB Group

The UOB Group report by Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann highlights that the Australian Dollar is likely to continue its upward trajectory, with potential resistance at 0.7050. The report notes that while further strength is anticipated, overbought conditions may limit the extent of the rally. Support levels are identified at 0.6965 and 0.6940.

Australian Dollar strength expected

"Upward momentum remains strong, but it is uncertain how much further this rally can extend; the next resistance is at 0.7050."

"While further AUD strength is not ruled out, deeply overbought conditions suggest that any advance is unlikely to break clearly above 0.7050."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)