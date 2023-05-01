Nikkei average rallies to highest since August 2022

- Japan's Nikkei average rallied 0.90% in the open.
- US stocks moved up on Friday and the Bank of Japan kept to its easing policy.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 0.90% and scored a high of 2,9143.89 on Monday, while the broader Topix gained 0.63% at 2,070.37.
The move follows US stocks gaining on Friday and after the Bank of Japan kept to its easing policy which sent the Yen lower to a 7-week low against the US Dollar. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 272 points, or 0.8%, to 34,098.16, the S&P 500 gained 34.13 points, or 0.83%, to 4,169.48 and the Nasdaq Composite added 84.35 points, or 0.69%, to 12,226.58.
The BoJ kept monetary policy unchanged and said it would “patiently” continue with monetary easing. Also, Governor Kazuo Ueda said the Japanese economy faces a bigger risk from premature tightening than from a delay. The members voted 9-0 to maintain its policy balance rate at 0.1% and keep its 10-year JGB yield target at about 0%. The BoJ also cut its 2023 Japan Gross Domestic Product estimate to 1.4% from a previous estimate of 1.7% and raised its 2023 core Consumer Price Index estimate to 1.8% from 1.6%. Meanwhile, instead of tweaking forward guidance, BoJ removed it entirely and this puts the focus on data. BoJ also decided to embark on a broad perspective review of policy for a relatively long 1 to 1.5 years, reviewing policies used over the longer term.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|29058.04
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|29058.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|28328.88
|Daily SMA50
|27882.87
|Daily SMA100
|27404.86
|Daily SMA200
|27552.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|29058.52
|Previous Daily Low
|28721.55
|Previous Weekly High
|29058.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|28229.16
|Previous Monthly High
|29058.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|27562.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|28929.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|28850.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|28833.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|28609.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|28496.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|29170.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|29283.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|29507.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY rallies sharply to fresh highs, eyes on 137.00
There was a positive tone to markets on Friday The S&P 500 was up 0.8% and the Nikkei has rallied in the open and USD/JPY has followed suit, rising 0.34% so far to fresh highs for April of 136.77.
AUD/USD stays bearish near 0.6600 amid China, First Republic inflicted fears ahead of RBA, Fed
AUD/USD justifies its risk barometer status as the pair sellers attack the 0.6600 round figure, fading the late Friday’s corrective bounce after refreshing the seven-week low, during early Monday in Asia.
Gold bears approach $1,980 support on First Republic woes, Fed, US NFP eyed
Gold price drops towards a short-term key support confluence as sour sentiment underpins the US Dollar demand and weighs on the metal prices during the early trading hours of the key week. The XAU/USD renews its intraday low near $1,986.
Dogecoin price rejection means trouble for next week where DOGE could tank 30%
Dogecoin price is in dire need of some help, although it is questionable which company Elon Musk could buy to place the Dogecoin logo on it. All things aside, the performance of this week was a straight F, as the Bulls were unable to reclaim a vital support element.
The week ahead - Fed and ECB rate decisions, US payrolls, Apple, Lloyds and BP results
A lot has happened since the Fed last raised rates by 25bps in March in the teeth of concern over financial stability and the US banking system. While this is still reverberating it seems to be being contained and there is little evidence it is materially affecting the US economy.