Nikkei 225 stays firmer on Japan-Pfizer deal over covid vaccine supply

Early Friday morning, news broke that Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is ready to sign an agreement with Pfizer over the supply of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines.
In doing so, the Asian major tries to tame the covid resurgence in areas surrounding Tokyo that signals the return of the virus-led activity restrictions.
Nikkei 225 remains mildly bid…
Nikkei 225 pays a little heed to otherwise trade-positive news. However, the risk barometer from Japan keeps 0.10% intraday gains by the press time. The reason for the equity gauge’s dismal reaction to the news could be traced from chatters over the Johnson & Johnson covid vaccine as well as geopolitical risks concerning China and Russia.
Read: S&P 500 Futures step back from record top as US Treasury yields pare weekly loss
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Mildly offered around mid-1.1900s on US dollar strength, vaccine woes
EUR/USD trades on the back foot near 1.1950, consolidating the corrective pullback. Fears of delay in economic recovery magnified on downbeat vaccine updates, Geopolitical tensions also weigh on sentiment. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index in focus.
GBP/USD: Bears stepping up at critical resistance
The daily chart is coinciding with a longer-term bearish outlook that opens risk to the downside having completed a significant correction of the prior bearish impulse. Bears can target a downside extension from the lower time frames.
Ripple bulls plan comeback with 30% rally
XRP price could surge 30% after a bounce from an ascending parallel channel’s lower trend line. Resetting social sentiment and funding rates provide a tailwind to the bullish thesis. A bearish scenario could come into play if sellers slice through the channel’s lower boundary at $1.70.
EUR/USD: Mildly offered around mid-1.1900s on US dollar strength, vaccine woes
EUR/USD trades on the back foot near 1.1950, consolidating the corrective pullback. Fears of delay in economic recovery magnified on downbeat vaccine updates, Geopolitical tensions also weigh on sentiment. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index in focus.
The pause that refreshes: Are currency markets hesitant to run with US data?
Recent American economic results have been exceptional. Payrolls, Retail Sales, and even Initial Jobless Claims, show recovery in full swing. But the dollar topped out against the euro and the yen two weeks ago even as US data has blossomed.