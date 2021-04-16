Nikkei 225 stays firmer on Japan-Pfizer deal over covid vaccine supply

Early Friday morning, news broke that Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is ready to sign an agreement with Pfizer over the supply of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines.

In doing so, the Asian major tries to tame the covid resurgence in areas surrounding Tokyo that signals the return of the virus-led activity restrictions.

Nikkei 225 remains mildly bid…

Nikkei 225 pays a little heed to otherwise trade-positive news. However, the risk barometer from Japan keeps 0.10% intraday gains by the press time. The reason for the equity gauge’s dismal reaction to the news could be traced from chatters over the Johnson & Johnson covid vaccine as well as geopolitical risks concerning China and Russia.

