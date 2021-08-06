NFP Preview: Forecasts from seven major banks for July jobs report, estimates vary more than usual

The Nonfarm Payrolls report is set to show an increase of 870,000 jobs in July, similar to levels seen in June. The Unemployment Rate is set to fall from 5.9% to 5.7% and wages annual wage growth to advance from 3.6% to 3.8%.
Here you can find the forecasts by the economists and researchers of seven major banks regarding the upcoming employment data.
See – Why the dollar could surge in (almost) any scenario
CIBC
“Job creation likely heated up in the US in July as higher wages along with recruitment efforts could have paid off for employers in service sectors.It’s likely that hiring accelerated to 1010K in July, pushing the unemployment rate down to 5.6%. We’re above the consensus which could be supportive for the USD and bond yields.”
SocGen
“We see another strong US employment report for July (825K jobs). We look for the unemployment rate to fall in July after the surprising increase in June to 5.9%. Job gains from the household employment report used in the unemployment rate calculation were flat. Historically, household employment readings are choppier. We expect a much larger gains for July that, when averaged out, show similar trends to the NFP report.”
NBF
“Hiring should have continued at a strong pace in the month, as the improving epidemiological situation allowed the re-opening of broad swathes of the economy. Layoffs, meanwhile, could have gone down a bit, judging from the decrease in initial jobless claims between the June and July reference periods. All told, payrolls may have increased 750K in the seventh month of the year. The household survey is expected to show a stronger gain after a lackluster result the prior month, a development which could lead to a three-tick decrease of the unemployment rate to 5.6% (assuming the participation rate recovered some of the ground lost during the pandemic).”
Deutsche Bank
“We are forecasting that NFP will have risen by +1M in July, which would be the fastest pace of job growth since last August. And in turn, we see that bringing the unemployment rate down to a post-pandemic low of 5.6%. July is a seasonally weak month for hiring so the seasonal adjustment is strong. In a year as unusual as this there is high uncertainty as to what impact the seasonals will actually have. So it’s clear that the margin for error could be high.”
TDS
“Payrolls probably surged in July, with the pace up again after a 850K rise in June and 583K in May. Our +1M forecast implies significant further ‘progress’ for Fed officials, but the progress will likely still not be viewed as ‘substantial’ enough for tapering and we don't expect the data for August to be as strong as the data for July. We forecast another 0.3% MoM rise in average hourly earnings. The 12-month change is likely to rise again to 3.8% from 3.6% in June.”
ING
“With many states having ceased these extra unemployment benefits, the pool of available workers should in theory be on the rise and we are hopeful that we can see payroll growth around the 900K mark. As schools return to in person tuition in September this pool should increase further, and we expect to see significant jobs growth that will be the catalyst for an eventual December QE taper announcement.”
Citibank
“We expect an increase in employment of 1.15 M in July, the largest increase since August 2020 and one that would take the total number of jobs still lost compared to pre-pandemic levels to about 5.6 M. If seen, this would keep the pace of job growth well within the necessary range to achieve ‘substantial further progress’ by year-end.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured by higher US yields ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, under pressure as higher US Treasury yields support the dollar after hawkish comments from Fed officials. Investors await US Nonfarm Payrolls, which are set to show an increase of 870,000 jobs in July.
GBP/USD holds above 1.39 after the BOE, ahead of the Fed
GBP/USD is trading above 1.39, marginally lower after the BOE took baby steps toward tightening its policy and as investors speculate about the timing of the Fed's tapering. US Nonfarm Payrolls are awaited.
XAU/USD slides toward $1,800 ahead of US job data
Gold sellers attack weekly bottom, extends previous day’s break of key support convergence, now resistance. Covid woes, pre-NFP trading lull and US Senate updates weigh on sentiment.
Shiba Inu price fails to react despite Coinbase Custody listing
Shiba Inu price is in a tough place that becomes apparent as it failed to move despite Coinbase inducting SHIB into Coinbase Custody. The consolidation around two critical support levels has been ongoing for roughly two weeks now and shows no signs of a breakout.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Why the dollar could surge in (almost) any scenario
Less than half of the early expectations – that is what ADP's private-sector jobs report has pointed to in July. With only 330,000 new positions against 695,000 projected, investors have taken notice and decreased their projections for the official NFP due out on Friday.