Next major event risks ahead? - Westpac

Analysts at Westpac offered the next major risk events ahead.

Key Quotes:

"UK: Q3 GDP is seen to rise 0.3%, the same as Q2, with softness in activity (particularly household spending) continuing.

US: Sep durable goods orders preliminary are expected to increase 1.3%. Core capital goods orders are seen to cap off a solid quarter with a 0.3% rise on the back of Aug (1.1%) and Jul (1.3%). Sep new home sales are anticipated to fall 1.0%, in line with recent levelling out.

Canada: The BoC is expected to leave rates on hold, after increasing rates by another 25bps in September to 1.0% on a firm labour market and growth."