NexGen Energy (NXE) is a Canada-based company with a focus on acquisition, exploration, and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of prospective uranium exploration assets in Athabasca Basin, which are some of the largest in the world. The stock has dropped 80% from its 2017 high to $0.50 / share at the March 2020 low. However, since then it has rallied 10x higher. It is speculative as it’s not yet producing uranium, but its potential and also the bullish uranium market prove to be supportive of the stock.
Nuclear energy production
The chart above shows 50 years of nuclear energy production which is a good proxy for uranium demand. After the Fukushima disaster in 2011, many nuclear power plants came offline. However, we have seen a pickup in the demand again. Most of the growth in nuclear power plants came from emerging markets as the chart below shows:
Supply on the other hand continues to decline starting from 2016 due to the low Uranium price. It has created a demand-supply imbalance. The Covid-19 further exacerbates the deficit and between demand and supply.
$NXE weekly Elliott Wave chart
Weekly chart above shows the rally from all-time low unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Wave (I) ended at $3.04, and dips in wave (II) ended at $0.50. Wave (III) is currently in progress and unfolding as another impulse in lesser degree. Up from wave (II), wave I ended at $1.59 and pullback in wave II ended at $1.22. Expect the stock to remain supported and dips to find support in 3, 7, 11 swing for further upside.
$NXE daily Elliott Wave chart
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces above 1.2150 as the dollar edges lower
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2150, reversing earlier losses stemming from US Treasury Secretary Yellen's comments that higher interest rates are a plus. Tension is mounting ahead of the ECB and US inflation figures.
GBP/USD bounces from near 1.4100 as mood improves
GBP/USD bounced from around 1.4100 and trades around 1.4170 amid easing dollar’s demand. UK’s spokesman said that nothing in current UK data would prevent lockdown easing, backing the pound.
XAU/USD eyes $1874 and $1870 as next downside targets
Gold price is falling from just below the $1900 area this Monday, kicking off the week on a bearish note. Resurgent US dollar demand amid a rebound in the Treasury yields, courtesy of US Secretary Janet Yellen’s optimism over the economy, weighs on gold’s appeal.
Shiba Inu price at risk of falling 50% as SHIB faces multiple obstacles ahead
SHIB price is stuck in consolidation after weeks of continuous declining trading volume. SHIB could see a decline of over 50%, marking a lower low if it fails to break a critical resistance level.
Wall Street Week Ahead: AMC social and traded volume soars but jobs report boosts all
AMC week dominated headlines as the stock took over the airwaves of mainstream and social media. The saga had many layers but boils down to the theme of disenchantment that surfaced in the original GameStop saga.