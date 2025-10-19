New Zealand’s CPI inflation rises to 3.0% YoY in Q3, as expected

New Zealand’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed 3.0% YoY in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, compared with the 2.7% increase seen in the second quarter, according to the latest data published by Statistics New Zealand on Monday. The market consensus was for a growth of 3.0% in the reported period

The quarterly CPI inflation rose to 1.0% in Q3 from the previous print of 0.5%.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the NZD/USD pair is trading 0.03% higher on the day to trade at 0.5728.