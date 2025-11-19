TRENDING:
New Zealand Dollar declines amid risk aversion, RBNZ rate cut expectations

  • The New Zealand Dollar declines sharply on Wednesday as global risk aversion intensifies.
  • Softer producer price data strengthens expectations of an RBNZ rate cut next week.
  • Investors await the release of the FOMC minutes, while the US Dollar stays supported by safe-haven flows.
Ghiles Guezout

NZD/USD trades around 0.5600 at the time of writing on Wednesday, down 1.10% on the day, hitting a new eight-month low as disappointing New Zealand data and a broader deterioration in risk sentiment weigh heavily on the currency.

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) remains under pressure following weaker-than-expected Producer Price Index (PPI) figures. According to the official statistics agency, Input prices rose only 0.2% in the third quarter, down from 0.6% previously and well below the 0.9% expected. Output prices increased by 0.6%, missing expectations of a slight acceleration. These releases follow recent comments from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) indicating that inflation expectations are now anchored near 2% and that unemployment climbed to 5.3% in Q3, its highest level in nine years. These factors strengthen market expectations for a rate cut at next week’s meeting.

In the United States (US), recent data have not painted a particularly positive macroeconomic picture, yet the US Dollar (USD) is benefiting from safe-haven inflows as global uncertainty rises. This week’s Initial Jobless Claims and ADP employment numbers have added to signs of a cooling US labor market, supporting expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could cut interest rates in December. For now, the US Dollar remains well supported as investors adopt a cautious stance ahead of the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes later in the day and, above all, Thursday’s delayed Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for September.

New Zealand Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.41%0.58%0.85%0.51%0.72%1.15%0.67%
EUR-0.41%0.17%0.42%0.10%0.32%0.73%0.26%
GBP-0.58%-0.17%0.27%-0.07%0.14%0.56%0.09%
JPY-0.85%-0.42%-0.27%-0.32%-0.11%0.33%-0.16%
CAD-0.51%-0.10%0.07%0.32%0.22%0.64%0.16%
AUD-0.72%-0.32%-0.14%0.11%-0.22%0.42%-0.05%
NZD-1.15%-0.73%-0.56%-0.33%-0.64%-0.42%-0.47%
CHF-0.67%-0.26%-0.09%0.16%-0.16%0.05%0.47%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

