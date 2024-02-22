Share:

Natural Gas retreats firmly after its 12% intraday rally on Wednesday.

Traders send Natural Gas lower while the US Dollar roars in an inverse correlation move.

The US Dollar Index erases all intraday losses and is back in the green on its way to 104.

Natural Gas (XNG/USD) is dropping the ball after its big gain on Wednesday, gaining over 12%. The decline this Thursday by over 4% comes very unlucky with Natural Gas not getting enough time to consolidate above $1.80. With that support level snapping this quickly on the back of the US Dollar strengthening, for sure will scare early bird traders away and could see Natural Gas decline further to lower levels near $1.70 with a squeeze taking place.

The US Dollar (USD), as said, is roaring, erasing all incured losses from Wednesday and Thursday during the European trading hours. The move comes on the back of strong upbeat Jobless Numbers. Markets are torn now on what to do next while US yields are jumping higher, opening up wider the rate differential between the US and other peers, which is the basic fuel for an even stronger US Dollar.

Natural Gas is trading at $1.79 per MMBtu at the time of writing.

Natural Gas market movers: Interruptions shortlived

Traders are changing the game plan, with the below supply issues being seen as a shortlived hiccup, which is not fundamentally changing the Gas production for 2024, besides the Chesapeake communication.

Ahead of the US opening bell, Natural Gas is retreating by 4% under some profit-taking pressure.

The overall Gas supply just got smaller, with Chesapeake reducing its output production for 2024. The energy company is set to reduce nearly 20% of its total output for 2024.

An unplanned outage in Norway has extended into Friday for its main gas pipeline towards Europe.

A major LNG gas terminal in Italy is starting an eight-month maintenance ahead of schedule.

The US, Europe’s main Gas supplier, reports that an LNG export plant near the Sabine Pass will be closed for the rest of the week.

Natural Gas Technical Analysis: First support test fails already on first attempt

Natural Gas had a field day on Wednesday with its 12% steep increase. Now it comes down to traders to maintain current price levels if more upside is to be had in the energy commodity, where $1.80 needs to prove its support. Some more outside help from narrowing supply could push Natural Gas prices back to $2.

On the upside, Natural Gas is facing some pivotal technical levels to get back to. The next stop is $1.99, – the level which, when broken, saw an accelerated decline. After that, the green line at $2.13 comes into view, with the triple bottoms from 2023. If Natural Gas sees sudden demand pick up, $2.40 could come into play.

On the downside, $1.80 is a key support as it was a pivotal level back in July 2020. Should the recent headlines start to fade, or more supply emerge in the markets from other firms or countries to fill the gap, $1.64 and $1.53 (the low of 2020) are targets to look out for.

XNG/USD (Daily Chart)