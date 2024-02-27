Share:

Natural Gas prices whipsaws and drops near 1%.

Traders are pushing gas prices lower with Germany blocking any chance of boots on the ground in Ukraine.

The US Dollar Index consolidates below 104.00 ahead of a chunky calendar.

Natural Gas (XNG/USD) is switching to the downside after being up nearly all morning in European trading. The sudden change of heart by traders comes after comments from French President Emmanuel Macron could quickly defused by German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg saying that European boots on the ground is not an option. This means the situation in Ukraine is not about to escalate further with NATO remaining sidelined.

The US Dollar (USD) is facing a slight blow, with a basket of currencies all advancing against the Greenback. The charge is being led by the Japanese Yen, which is up near 0.50% against the US Dollar. US Traders are bracing for Durable Goods numbers and some confidence indicators later in the US session to be released.

Natural Gas is trading at $1.76 per MMBtu at the time of writing.

Natural Gas market movers: Geopolitics trigger kneejerk reaction

Russian gas deliveries via Ukraine are set to come to a halt at the end of 2024 with a transit agreement coming to an end between Russia and Ukraine. Under current conditions it does not look likely that a new deal will get signed, leaving Europe scrambling to replace the already reduced exposure to Russian gas via external flows.

Bloomberg has issued a Natural Gas supply report where it calculated markets will need 1.8% more volume over the summer to meet demand growth compared with a year earlier..

Several European trading desks report that Asian buyers are coming into the European markets to buy at low prices, creating further upward pressure on European gas prices.

BP has appointed its top LNG executive James Cheeseman to lead the Ammonia trading business as demand for more green energy pairs with conventional energy sources like Gas and Oil.

Russia and the US are fighting for the biggest piece of market share in the gas market. Russian supply is at risk of more sanctions and bottlenecks, while the US trying to guarantee a stable and secured supply. Australia is further falling behind in market share as output declines due to ageing fields.

Natural Gas Technical Analysis: No boots, No rally

Natural Gas traders can flip their mind and point of stance just like that. Comments from French President Emmanuel Macron got quickly contradicted by both the German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz and Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg. No boots on the ground means no involvment of NATO into Ukraine, which is a red line from the start for Russia, which now means that tensions are not escalating further and the escalation remains stuck in a rut.

On the upside, Natural Gas is facing some pivotal technical levels to get back to. The next step is $1.99, – the level which, when broken, saw an accelerated decline. After that, the green line at $2.13 comes into view, with the triple bottoms from 2023. If Natural Gas sees sudden demand pick up, $2.40 could come into play.

On the downside, $1.64 and $1.53 (the low of 2020) are targets to look out for. Another leg lower could come if global growth starts to shrink and there is less demand. Add to that equation both the US and Canada trying to free up more volume of Natural Gas mining, and the scale could quickly tip into an oversupplied market with more downside prices at hand.

XNG/USD (Daily Chart)