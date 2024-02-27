- Natural Gas prices whipsaws and drops near 1%.
- Traders are pushing gas prices lower with Germany blocking any chance of boots on the ground in Ukraine.
- The US Dollar Index consolidates below 104.00 ahead of a chunky calendar.
Natural Gas (XNG/USD) is switching to the downside after being up nearly all morning in European trading. The sudden change of heart by traders comes after comments from French President Emmanuel Macron could quickly defused by German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg saying that European boots on the ground is not an option. This means the situation in Ukraine is not about to escalate further with NATO remaining sidelined.
The US Dollar (USD) is facing a slight blow, with a basket of currencies all advancing against the Greenback. The charge is being led by the Japanese Yen, which is up near 0.50% against the US Dollar. US Traders are bracing for Durable Goods numbers and some confidence indicators later in the US session to be released.
Natural Gas is trading at $1.76 per MMBtu at the time of writing.
Natural Gas market movers: Geopolitics trigger kneejerk reaction
- Russian gas deliveries via Ukraine are set to come to a halt at the end of 2024 with a transit agreement coming to an end between Russia and Ukraine. Under current conditions it does not look likely that a new deal will get signed, leaving Europe scrambling to replace the already reduced exposure to Russian gas via external flows.
- Bloomberg has issued a Natural Gas supply report where it calculated markets will need 1.8% more volume over the summer to meet demand growth compared with a year earlier..
- Several European trading desks report that Asian buyers are coming into the European markets to buy at low prices, creating further upward pressure on European gas prices.
- BP has appointed its top LNG executive James Cheeseman to lead the Ammonia trading business as demand for more green energy pairs with conventional energy sources like Gas and Oil.
- Russia and the US are fighting for the biggest piece of market share in the gas market. Russian supply is at risk of more sanctions and bottlenecks, while the US trying to guarantee a stable and secured supply. Australia is further falling behind in market share as output declines due to ageing fields.
Natural Gas Technical Analysis: No boots, No rally
Natural Gas traders can flip their mind and point of stance just like that. Comments from French President Emmanuel Macron got quickly contradicted by both the German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz and Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg. No boots on the ground means no involvment of NATO into Ukraine, which is a red line from the start for Russia, which now means that tensions are not escalating further and the escalation remains stuck in a rut.
On the upside, Natural Gas is facing some pivotal technical levels to get back to. The next step is $1.99, – the level which, when broken, saw an accelerated decline. After that, the green line at $2.13 comes into view, with the triple bottoms from 2023. If Natural Gas sees sudden demand pick up, $2.40 could come into play.
On the downside, $1.64 and $1.53 (the low of 2020) are targets to look out for. Another leg lower could come if global growth starts to shrink and there is less demand. Add to that equation both the US and Canada trying to free up more volume of Natural Gas mining, and the scale could quickly tip into an oversupplied market with more downside prices at hand.
XNG/USD (Daily Chart)
Natural Gas FAQs
What fundamental factors drive the price of Natural Gas?
Supply and demand dynamics are a key factor influencing Natural Gas prices, and are themselves influenced by global economic growth, industrial activity, population growth, production levels, and inventories. The weather impacts Natural Gas prices because more Gas is used during cold winters and hot summers for heating and cooling. Competition from other energy sources impacts prices as consumers may switch to cheaper sources. Geopolitical events are factors as exemplified by the war in Ukraine. Government policies relating to extraction, transportation, and environmental issues also impact prices.
What are the main macroeconomic releases that impact on Natural Gas Prices?
The main economic release influencing Natural Gas prices is the weekly inventory bulletin from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), a US government agency that produces US gas market data. The EIA Gas bulletin usually comes out on Thursday at 14:30 GMT, a day after the EIA publishes its weekly Oil bulletin. Economic data from large consumers of Natural Gas can impact supply and demand, the largest of which include China, Germany and Japan. Natural Gas is primarily priced and traded in US Dollars, thus economic releases impacting the US Dollar are also factors.
How does the US Dollar influence Natural Gas prices?
The US Dollar is the world’s reserve currency and most commodities, including Natural Gas are priced and traded on international markets in US Dollars. As such, the value of the US Dollar is a factor in the price of Natural Gas, because if the Dollar strengthens it means less Dollars are required to buy the same volume of Gas (the price falls), and vice versa if USD strengthens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0850 ahead of US data
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate at around 1.0850 on Tuesday. The pair stays supported amid a broadly subdued US Dollar and hawkish comments from ECB President Lagarde. The focus now shifts to the high-impact US economic data.
GBP/USD stays within a touching distance of 1.2700
GBP/USD is keeping its range trade intact slightly below 1.2700 on Tuesday. A softer US Dollar and a cautious market mood are contributing to the bull-bear tug-of-war, as traders await the speeches from the BoE and the Fed policymakers alongside the US data releases.
Gold edges higher toward $2,040 as US yields retreat
Gold gains traction and advances toward $2,040 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield edges lower after meeting resistance at 4.3% and helps XAU/USD hold its ground ahead of US data.
XRP price recoups losses as Ripple gears up to reveal blockchain roadmap for 2024
XRP price is influenced by the developments in Ripple and the updates in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit. The altcoin climbed past the $0.56 level as the XRPLedger prepares to unveil its roadmap for 2024.
Calm before the data
It feels like there is a moment of calm and silence in the aftermath of major tech earnings, investors will decide whether this rally deserves to continue higher straight away.