Natural Gas Price News: XNG/USD justifies demand concerns to print four-day uptrend near $2.80

- Natural Gas Price pares intraday loss during four-day winning streak around weekly top.
- Hopes of more energy demand due to weather forecasts, tropical storm Idalia and supply crunch fears fuel XNG/USD price.
- Softer US Dollar, cautious optimism also underpin XNG/USD run-up.
- Risk catalysts eyed for clear directions, US Dollar moves will be crucial to watch.
Natural Gas Price (XNG/USD) remains firmer for the fourth consecutive day around $2.80 amid early Tuesday morning in Europe, despite the late Monday’s retreat from a fortnight high.
The XNG/USD pair’s latest run-up could be linked to the likely improvement in the energy demand amid fierce weather forecasts in the US, as well as expectations of witnessing a supply crunch due to tropical storm Idalia. Adding strength to the XNG/USD upside could be the fears of witnessing a strike at the US energy major Chevron's Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) export plants in Australia.
Elsewhere, Reuters cites the data provider Refinitiv to mention that average gas output in the lower 48 US states eased to 101.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in August, down from 101.8 bcfd in July. That compares with a monthly record of 102.2 bcfd in May.
It should be noted that the recent hopes of witnessing more stimulus from China and a pullback in the US Dollar Index (DXY) also propel the Natural Gas Price. China’s halving of the stamp duty on stocks trading joined a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) piece suggesting Chinese Communist Party Chairman Xi Jinping’s indirect push for stimulus to favor market sentiment and offered additional negatives for the US Dollar Index.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street closed on the green side for the second consecutive day while the US 10-year Treasury bond yields dropped three basis points (bps) to 4.20% and the two-year counterpart declined half a percent to 5.5% at the latest. That said, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields remain pressured near 4.19% by the press time whereas the S&P 500 Futures lack clear directions as we write.
Looking ahead, headlines about the energy market and the aforementioned risk catalysts Will direct the Natural Gas Price.
Technical analysis
A clear upside break of a three-week-old previous resistance line, now support around $2.60, keeps the Natural Gas buyers hopeful.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD firmer sentiment, softer yields push Aussie bulls toward 0.6450, RBA’s Bullock eyed
AUD/USD edges higher past 0.6400 after a positive start of the week despite a quiet Monday. The Aussie pair managed to cheer China-inspired optimism and a pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, as well as the upbeat Australia’s Retail Sales, the previous day.
EUR/USD stays defensive above 1.0770 support ahead of German/US data
EUR/USD reverses from intraday high despite lacking upside momentum during very early Tuesday morning in Europe. The pair remains on the bull’s radar while flashing 1.0825 as a quote, as it defends the previous day’s U-turn from an upward-sloping support line from March 15.
Gold holds steady above $1,920 on softer USD, sliding US bond yields
Gold price attracts some buying for the second successive day on Tuesday and remains well within the striking distance of over a two-week high touched the previous day. The XAU/USD trades above the $1,920 level during the Asian session and draws support from a modest US Dollar (USD) downtick.
Binance users in Belgium pushed to the Poland exchange due to regulatory hurdles
Binance has been facing regulatory hurdles for a long time now, which has been at its most this year. As the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) began pursuing its case against Binance, other countries’ regulatory bodies seemed to be ironing out their kinks with the exchange as well.
The long wait
In the coming quarters, economic growth in the US and the Eurozone should slow down and core inflation should move significantly lower. Monetary policy works will long and variable lags, so part of the impact of higher rates still needs to manifest itself.