Natural Gas Price Analysis: XNG/USD snaps three-day losing streak near $2.25 on Fed-inspired rebound

- Natural Gas price picks up bids to refresh intraday high, bounced off three-week low.
- Fed’s dovish hike weighs on US Dollar, allows XNG/USD to remain firmer.
- Steady RSI suggests further recovery from one-month-old ascending support line.
- 21-DMA guards adjacent upside, seven-week-long resistance line is the key hurdle.
Natural Gas (XNG/USD) Price remains firmer around $2.27 as the commodity buyers cheer the first daily gains in four during early Thursday.
The energy instrument’s latest rebound from the lowest levels in three weeks could be linked to the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hints of a pause in the rate hike trajectory, despite announcing a 0.25% increase in the benchmark rates the previous day.
Adding strength to the XNG/USD rebound could be the ascending trend line from early April, around $2.20 by the press time, as well as the steady RSI (14) line.
It’s worth noting, however, that the 21-DMA hurdle of around $2.35 restricts the immediate upside of the Natural Gas price, a break of which could please short-term XNG/USD buyers.
Even so, a downward-sloping resistance line from mid-March, close to $2.45 at the latest, appears a tough nut to crack for the Natural Gas buyers before retaking control.
Meanwhile, a downside break of the aforementioned one-month-old support line, close to $2.20, can quickly drag the XNG/USD quote towards a broad support line stretched from late February, around $2.12.
If at all, the Natural Gas price drops below $2.12, the $2.00 psychological magnet will gain the market’s attention.
Natural Gas Price: Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
