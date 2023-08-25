Natural Gas Price Analysis: XNG/USD edges lower to $2.67, fades bounce off key support line

Share:

Natural Gas Price remains inactive after rising the most in three weeks.

Failures to defend bounce off six-week-long rising support line, struggle to cross 50-SMA keep XNG/USD bears hopeful.

Fortnight-long previous resistance line puts a floor under the Natural Gas Price.

Cautious mood ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech restricts immediate XNG/USD moves.

Natural Gas Price (XNG/USD) retreats to $2.67 as energy bulls struggle to defend the previous day’s heavy run-up, the biggest in three weeks, amid anxiety surrounding Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

That said, the XNG/USD bounced off a 1.5-month-old rising support line the previous day before reversing from the 50-SMA upside hurdle. The pullback moves, however, fail to break the resistance-turned-support line stretched from August 10, close to $2.66 by the press time.

It’s worth noting that the bullish MACD signals and the market’s cautious optimism ahead of the key event also put a floor under the energy instrument.

Even if the quote breaks the previous resistance line, the aforementioned multi-day-old rising trend line support of $2.58 appears a tough nut to crack for the Natural Gas bears.

Following that, the monthly low of $2.50 and July’s bottom surrounding $2.47 will test the XNG/USD sellers before directing them toward the Year-To-Date lows of $2.11.

On the flip side, a clear break of the 50-SMA level surrounding $2.71 becomes necessary for the Natural Gas Price to convince energy buyers.

However, the XNG/USD bulls should remain cautious unless they witness a successful upside clearance of the one-month-old horizontal resistance area surrounding $2.78-80.

Natural Gas Price: Four-hour chart

Trend: Limited downside expected