Natural Gas Price Analysis: XNG/USD bulls attack $2.75 hurdle as full markets return

- Natural Gas picks up bids to defend the previous day’s recovery, mildly bid of late.
- 200-HMA, top line of a fortnight-old symmetrical triangle restricts XNG/USD upside.
- Bullish MACD signals, upbeat RSI keeps Natural Gas buyers hopeful.
- Downside break of $2.66 can recall XNG/USD bears.
Natural Gas (XNG/USD) Price remains on the front foot around $2.75 amid early Wednesday, extending the previous day’s run-up during a sluggish Asian session.
In doing so, the Natural Gas Price jostles with a convergence of the 200-Hour Moving Average (HMA) and the top line of a two-week-long symmetrical triangle, close to $2.75 at the latest.
That said, the bullish MACD signals and the upbeat RSI (14) line, not overbought, suggest further upside of the XNG/USD price past the $2.75 hurdle.
In that case, Friday’s peak of near $2.82 may act as an intermediate check for the Natural Gas run-up targeting the previous monthly high of around $2.93.
It’s worth noting that further advances of the Natural Gas price past $2.93 appear elusive as the $3.00 round figure and March’s peak of $3.08 will be tough nuts to crack for the XNG/USD bulls afterward.
Meanwhile, pullback moves remain elusive unless staying within the aforementioned triangle, currently between $2.75 and $2.66.
Also acting as the downside filter for the Natural Gas Price is the horizontal support around $2.60, a break of which will welcome the XNG/USD bears.
Natural Gas Price: Hourly chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD prods four-day uptrend near 0.6700 on mixed Aussie data, China news, Fed Minutes eyed
AUD/USD justifies risk-barometer status as it pauses the four-day winning streak while making rounds to 0.6690 amid the early hours of Wednesday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair takes clues from the risk-negative headlines surrounding China and mixed data from home.
EUR/USD slides beneath 1.0900 ahead of Eurozone PPI, Fed Minutes
EUR/USD remains pressured near 1.0880 as it braces for further downside amid fears of upbeat US Dollar and softer Euro prices amid early Wednesday. Adding strength to the Euro pair’s downside performance could be the fears of softer German export data, as well as mixed sentiment.
Gold bulls flex muscles ahead of Fed Minutes, $1,950 eyed
Gold lacks upside momentum after posting a four-day winning streak, making rounds to $1,925. The XAU/USD takes clues from the latest challenges to sentiment, emanating from fears of a trade war between the United States and China, as well as the concerns surrounding the global recession.
LBank Labs raises $10 million to support innovative and quality-oriented Meme projects
LBank Labs has indicated plans to support promising meme projects as part of its vision to give back to society while promoting industry growth. The firm has established up to $10 Million in special funding to support the course alongside a $10K giveaway for the winner.
Activity to pick back up as US returns
Markets will get back to fuller form as the US finally returns from the holiday break. There wasn’t much activity on Tuesday though some notable developments included softer German trade data, hawkish BOE Greene comments, and a hawkish hold from the RBA.