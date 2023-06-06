Natural Gas Price Analysis: 50-SMA prods XNG/USD bulls around $2.35

- Natural Gas prints mild gains while poking 50-SMA amid three-day uptrend.
- Clear break of fortnight-old resistance line, upbeat oscillators keep XNG/USD buyers hopeful.
- Natural Gas bears remain off the table unless breaking of seven-week-old support line.
Natural Gas (XNG/USD) price remains mildly bid near $2.33 amid early Tuesday morning, up for the third consecutive day by the press time.
In doing so, the energy asset justify the previous week’s rebound from an upward-slopping support line from the mid-April, as well as an upside break of a fortnight-long resistance-turned-support. Adding strength to the upside bias are the bullish MACD signals and the upbeat RSI (14) line, not overbought.
However, the 50-SMA challenges the XNG/USD bulls around $2.35, a break of which highlights the 200-SMA hurdle surrounding $2.40.
In a case where the Natural Gas Price remains firmer past $2.40, tops marked during late May around $2.60 may act as the last defense of the bears before directing traders toward the previous monthly peak of around $2.82.
Meanwhile, XNG/USD pullback from the 50-SMA needs validation from the previous resistance line, near $2.30 at the latest.
Even so, an upward-sloping support line from April 14, close to $2.18 by the press time, appears a tough nut to crack for the Natural Gas bears and can restrict the commodity’s further downside.
Following that, a slump towards refreshing the yearly low, currently around $2.11 can’t be ruled out.
Natural Gas: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
AUD/USD portrays pre-RBA anxiety above 0.6600, ignores upbeat Aussie data
AUD/USD remains sidelined above 0.6600 as it depicts the trader’s indecision ahead of the key Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Interest Rate Decision on early Tuesday. Market sentiment dwindles amid light calendar, mixed feelings about Fed and RBA.
EUR/USD cautiously cheers hawkish ECB bias above 1.0700, German Factory Orders, EU Retail Sales eyed
EUR/USD grinds higher past 1.0700, mildly bid near 1.0715, as it struggles to cheer the broad US Dollar pullback, as well as the hawkish European Central Bank (ECB) concerns ahead of the mid-tier EU data on early Tuesday.
Gold retreats from $1,960 amid sluggish markets
Gold takes offers to refresh intraday low near $1,959 as it reverses the week-start gains amid a sluggish Asian session on Tuesday. A light calendar joins the absence of the Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers’ speeches due to the pre-FOMC blackout period to restrict the catalysts of late.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Market makers grab liquidity for the next leg up
Bitcoin (BTC) price appears to be leading the rest of the pack south in what can easily be identified as a calculated plan to gather strength for an uptrend. With it, Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are giving traders and investors a chance to accumulate before the next rally.
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: AUD/USD ready for another hike? Premium
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is set to announce its monetary policy decision on Tuesday, June 6 at 04:30 GMT. The market consensus is for the central bank to keep its monetary policy unchanged.