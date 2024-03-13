- Natural Gas price is back into its selling modus, accumulating three consecutive sessions of losses.
- Gas demand in Europe sinks further as industrial production contracted more than expected in January.
- The US Dollar Index trades below 103.00 after failing to break higher on Tuesday.
Natural Gas (XNG/USD) trades well below $2.00 on Wednesday, extending its steep decline last week. More and more selling pressure is accumulating from a pure technical point of view, while geopolitical factors are not falling in favor of higher Gas prices either. Data published on Wednesday showed that European Industrial Production fell more than expected in January, a bad sign for demand at a time when Gas consumption from households is fading as well with spring and summer just around the corner.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) is clinging on to its weekly gain despite the failed attempt to jump higher on Tuesday. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI), though clearly proving that inflation is still sticky, was not enough to push the US Dollar Index (DXY) firmly above 103.00 and saw it retreating at the end of the US trading session, with risk of more downside once Dollar bulls run out of belief.
Natural Gas is trading at $1.78 per MMBtu at the time of writing.
Natural Gas market movers: Seasonality goes against
- Former US President Donald Trump and current US President Joe Biden both secured enough votes to be the candidates and will have a rematch after four years in November to see who will become the next President. This will be important in terms of Trump’s former pledges for the US to become energy independent.
- Russian Gas exports are set to rise by 13% this summer, though US sanctions are expected to limit this projection.
- Spreads between summer and winter contracts on the Dutch Gas market show a discount for the summer contracts, making it less expensive for Europe to restock ahead of the next heating season. This means less price pressure for European households.
- A tail risk is still present in the Middle East with still no breakthrough in ceasefire talks between Gaza and Israel.
Natural Gas Technical Analysis: limited tail risk means downturn
Natural Gas prices are trading substantially lower, away from that $2.00 marker which was crucial in its road upwards. Instead, with more and more Moving Averages (SMA) trending lower, it is nearly undeniable that Gas prices are stuck in a downturn and will soon test the low of 2024 at $1.60. This is good news for households, which are set to benefit from cheaper Gas.
On the upside, the key $2.00 level needs to be regained first. The next key level is the historic pivotal point at $2.12, which falls in line with the 55-day SMA at $2.13. Should Gas prices pop up in that region, a broad area opens up with the first cap at the red descending trend line near $2.40.
On the downside, again multi-year lows are nearby with $1.65 as the first line in the sand. This year’s low at $1.60 needs to be kept an eye on as well. Once a new low for the year is printed, keep an eye on $1.53 as the next supportive area.
XNG/USD (Daily Chart)
Natural Gas FAQs
Supply and demand dynamics are a key factor influencing Natural Gas prices, and are themselves influenced by global economic growth, industrial activity, population growth, production levels, and inventories. The weather impacts Natural Gas prices because more Gas is used during cold winters and hot summers for heating and cooling. Competition from other energy sources impacts prices as consumers may switch to cheaper sources. Geopolitical events are factors as exemplified by the war in Ukraine. Government policies relating to extraction, transportation, and environmental issues also impact prices.
The main economic release influencing Natural Gas prices is the weekly inventory bulletin from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), a US government agency that produces US gas market data. The EIA Gas bulletin usually comes out on Thursday at 14:30 GMT, a day after the EIA publishes its weekly Oil bulletin. Economic data from large consumers of Natural Gas can impact supply and demand, the largest of which include China, Germany and Japan. Natural Gas is primarily priced and traded in US Dollars, thus economic releases impacting the US Dollar are also factors.
The US Dollar is the world’s reserve currency and most commodities, including Natural Gas are priced and traded on international markets in US Dollars. As such, the value of the US Dollar is a factor in the price of Natural Gas, because if the Dollar strengthens it means less Dollars are required to buy the same volume of Gas (the price falls), and vice versa if USD strengthens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
