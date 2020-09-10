CME Group’s flash prints for Natural Gas futures markets noted open interest rose by just 811 contracts on Wednesday, extending the erratic performance. Volume, in the same line, went up for the third straight session, now by around 13.6K contracts.

Natural Gas: Next target is at 2020 highs around $2.74

Prices of Natural Gas managed to rebound from multi-day lows on Wednesday. The bounce was in tandem with rising open interest and volume, opening the door to further upside in the near-term. Against this, there is no relevant hurdles until the YTD peaks around $2,74 per MMBtu recorded in late August.