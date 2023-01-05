Advanced prints from CME Group for natural gas futures markets showed open interest rose for the 5th consecutive session on Wednesday, now by around 7.2K contracts. On the other hand, volume resumed the downtrend and went down by around 77.4K contracts.
Natural Gas looks supported near $3.900
Prices of the natural gas halted the steep multi-session decline on Wednesday, rebounding decently above the $4.000 mark per MMBtu. The bounce was on the back of rising open interest, which could underpin further bullish attempts in the very near term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends downside to near 1.0600 as investors turn anxious ahead of US NFP
The EUR/USD pair witnessed selling pressure after failing to surpass the crucial resistance of 1.0630. The major currency pair has slipped to near the round-level support of 1.0600 as the risk appetite of the market participants has trimmed.
GBP/USD: Upside looks favored amid inventory accumulation around 1.2050
The Cable is displaying a sideways auction ahead of US Employment data. Investors’ risk appetite has trimmed as S&P500 futures are facing immense heat. The RSI (14) has slipped into the 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates a consolidation ahead.
Gold continues its subdued performance around $1,850, US NFP in focus
Gold price has failed to capitalize on a firmer rally to near $1,860.00 and has corrected gradually to near $1,850.00 in the early European session. The precious metal is likely to continue its lackluster performance till the release of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data.
XRP price could retest $0.371 as this on-chain metric records a huge uptick
XRP price is consolidating midway through its recent breakout. XRP price shows a tight consolidation after a recent upswing, indicating that it is building up momentum for its next up-leg.
Monetary lags and the acute recession of 2023
Fed Powell remains unimpressed with the reduction of the rate of inflation; down to 7.1% in November, from 9.1% June. The Summary of Economic Projections shows a desire of the Fed to increase their forecast for the Fed Funds Rate to 5% in 2023.