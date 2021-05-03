Natural Gas Futures: Positive view remains intact

In light of preliminary readings for Natural Gas futures markets from CME Group, open interest rose for the third straight session on Friday, this time by around 8.9K contracts. In the same line, volume reversed two pullbacks in a row and went up by around 1.8K contracts.

Natural Gas now looks to $3.00

Friday’s uptick in prices of Natural Gas was supported by rising open interest and volume, indicative that extra gains remain in the pipeline with the immediate target at the key $3.00 mark per MMBtu in the near-term.