Natural Gas Futures: Further upside in the pipeline

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano

Advanced figures for natural gas futures markets from CME Group noted investors trimmed their open interest positions by just 206 contracts on Friday, partially reversing the previous build. Volume, instead, increased for the second session in a row, this time by around 248.5K contracts.

Natural Gas looks to $3.00/MMBtu

Friday’s brief test of levels above the $3.00 level and the subsequent close with losses was amidst shrinking open interest, removing strength for a deeper pullback and leaving potential upside still on the cards. That said, the key $3.00 mark per MMBtu still emerges as a key resistance in the very near-term for natural gas.

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

