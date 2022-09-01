Emini S&P September shorts at resistance at 4000/10 worked perfectly on the collapse from 4018 to 3924.
Nasdaq September futures reversed from first resistance at 12450/500 & headed lower again as predicted to support at 12100/12000.
Emini Dow Jones September futures made a high for the day exactly at first resistance at 32000/32100. Shorts were offered 500 ticks profit on the slide to support at 31500/400.
Remember when support is broken it usually acts as resistance & vice-versa.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P shorts at resistance at 4000/10 worked perfectly as we target 3965, 3940 & perhaps as far as 3915/05 today. Expect strong support at 3915/3900. Longs need stops below 3880. A break lower is a sell signal, initially targeting 3835/30.
Longs at 3915/3900 target 3960, perhaps as far as 3980. Expect strong resistance at 4000/4020. Shorts need stops above 4030.
Nasdaq lower again as expected to some support at 12100/12000 in severely oversold conditions. ns 11900. A break below 11900 is the next sell signal, initially targeting 11650/600.
Gains are likely to be limited with some resistance at 12350/400 & strong resistance at 12500/550. Shorts need stops above 12650.
Emini Dow Jones collapsed from resistance at 32000/32100 to my target & support at 31500/400. Longs need stops below 31250.
Longs at support at 31500/400 target 31800 & resistance at 32000/100. Shorts need stops above 32250.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
