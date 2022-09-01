Emini S&P September shorts at resistance at 4000/10 worked perfectly on the collapse from 4018 to 3924.

Nasdaq September futures reversed from first resistance at 12450/500 & headed lower again as predicted to support at 12100/12000.

Emini Dow Jones September futures made a high for the day exactly at first resistance at 32000/32100. Shorts were offered 500 ticks profit on the slide to support at 31500/400.

Remember when support is broken it usually acts as resistance & vice-versa.

Daily analysis

Emini S&P shorts at resistance at 4000/10 worked perfectly as we target 3965, 3940 & perhaps as far as 3915/05 today. Expect strong support at 3915/3900. Longs need stops below 3880. A break lower is a sell signal, initially targeting 3835/30.

Longs at 3915/3900 target 3960, perhaps as far as 3980. Expect strong resistance at 4000/4020. Shorts need stops above 4030.

Nasdaq lower again as expected to some support at 12100/12000 in severely oversold conditions. ns 11900. A break below 11900 is the next sell signal, initially targeting 11650/600.

Gains are likely to be limited with some resistance at 12350/400 & strong resistance at 12500/550. Shorts need stops above 12650.

Emini Dow Jones collapsed from resistance at 32000/32100 to my target & support at 31500/400. Longs need stops below 31250.

Longs at support at 31500/400 target 31800 & resistance at 32000/100. Shorts need stops above 32250.