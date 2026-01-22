Japan’s National CPI climbs 2.1% YoY in December, Core CPI rises as expected

Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 2.1% YoY in December, compared to the previous reading of 2.9%, according to the latest data released by the Japan Statistics Bureau on Friday.

Further details unveil that the National CPI ex Fresh food arrived at 2.4% YoY in December versus 3.0% prior. The figure came in line with the market consensus.

CPI ex Fresh Food, Energy rose 2.9% YoY in December, compared to the previous reading of 3.0%.

Market reaction to Japan’s National CPI data

Following Japan’s CPI inflation data, the USD/JPY pair is up 0.04% on the day at 158.45.