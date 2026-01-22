New Zealand’s CPI inflation rises to 3.1% YoY in Q4, vs 3.0% expected

New Zealand’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed 3.1% YoY in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, compared with the 3.0% increase seen in the third quarter, according to the latest data published by Statistics New Zealand on Friday. The market consensus was for a growth of 3.0% in the reported period

The quarterly CPI inflation eased to 0.6% in Q4 from the previous print of 0.1%, above the market consensus of 0.5%.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the NZD/USD pair is trading 0.10% higher on the day to trade at 0.5908.