TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Australia's S&P Global Manufacturing PMI rises to 52.4 in January

Australia's S&P Global Manufacturing PMI rises to 52.4 in January
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The preliminary reading of Australia's S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) came in at 52.4 in January versus 51.6 prior, the latest data published by S&P Global showed on Friday.

The Australia’s S&P Global Services PMI jumped to 56.0 in January from the previous reading of 51.1, while the Composite PMI climbed to 55.5 in January versus 51.0 prior. 

Market reaction

At the press time, the AUD/USD pair is up 1.13% on the day to trade at 0.6837.

Australian Dollar FAQs

One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.

China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.

Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.

The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD keeps its focus on 1.1800

EUR/USD keeps its focus on 1.1800

EUR/USD is holding its ground near two-day highs around 1.1750 as Thursday’s session is drawing to a close. The pair is drawing support from a more constructive risk mood, helped by easing EU–US trade tensions and a softer US Dollar. Looking ahead, attention shifts to Friday’s flash PMI releases from both Europe and the US.

GBP/USD flirts with 1.3500 on persistent USD selling

GBP/USD flirts with 1.3500 on persistent USD selling

GBP/USD is regaining momentum on Thursday and pushing up towards two-week highs around the 1.3500 mark. In the process, Cable is leaving Wednesday’s brief wobble behind and slipping back into its upward trend, helped by ongoing selling pressure on the Greenback ahead of key advanced PMI data on Friday.

Gold: The $5,000 mark is just around the corner

Gold: The $5,000 mark is just around the corner

Gold extends its impresive rally for yet another day on Thursday, this time surpassing the $4,900 mark per troy ounce to hit record highs on the back of the marked pullback in the US Dollar. The move is unfolding even as global risk appetite improves, after Donald Trump reversed course on Greenland, a shift that has helped cool broader geopolitical tensions.

Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK vulnerable to deeper losses amid waning retail demand, staking outflows

Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK vulnerable to deeper losses amid waning retail demand, staking outflows

Chainlink (LINK) is trading under pressure at $12.20, reflecting heightened volatility in the broader cryptocurrency market at the time of writing on Thursday. The oracle token faces deepening bearish pressure as technical indicators deteriorate and market sentiment weakens.

Trump walks back NATO tariffs, signals de-escalation

Trump walks back NATO tariffs, signals de-escalation

What began as a sharp escalation risk quickly turned into a de-escalation signal. Earlier this week, markets briefly priced in escalation risk after Donald J. Trump proposed a 10% tariff hike on eight NATO nations amid the Greenland dispute.

XRP defends $1.90 support as ETFs attract inflows despite retail caution

XRP defends $1.90 support as ETFs attract inflows despite retail caution

Ripple (XRP) is consolidating above $1.90, a short-term support level, at the time of writing on Thursday. This mild uptick marks two consecutive days of a strengthening technical outlook, following recent market-wide volatility.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers