GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Surges to weekly high as Pound strengthens

The GBP/JPY rallies to a new weekly high of 213.98, up by more than 1.10% in the week, as mixed economic data from the UK, pushed the British Pound higher. Fiscal concerns on PM Takaichi’s plan, undermined the Japanese Yen. The cross-pair trades at 213.85, up 0.58%.

GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The technical picture shows the GBP/JPY remains upward biased, even though after reaching a yearly peak of 214.29 on January 13 retreated towards the 211.00 mark. Since then, the pair consolidated within the 211.00 – 213.00 area, before buyers had cleared the top of the range attempting to challenge the current yearly high.

From a momentum standpoint, buyers have the upper hand as shown by the Relative Strength index (RSI), which is approaching the overbought territory.

If GBP/JPY clears 214.00, the next resistance would be 214.29 ahead of testing 214.50. A breach of the latter will expose 215.00.

For a bearish reversal, the GBP/JPY needs to drop below the 20-day SMA at 212.04, followed by the break of January 19 with a swing low of 210.71. This would be the first signal that bears are gathering steam, yet the next cycle low is seen at 206.77, December 16, 2025, daily low.

GBP/JPY Price Chart – Daily

GBP/JPY Daily Chart