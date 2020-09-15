Nasdaq 100 selling correction has likely run its course – JP Morgan

During the late-US session on Tuesday, JP Morgan’s head of macro quantitative and derivatives research Marko Kolanovic crossed wires via Bloomberg. The analyst turns bullish on the Nasdaq 100 equity index while spotting the recent tiring of selling positions.

The tech-led selloff that sent the Nasdaq 100 lower has likely run its course.

Now we think the selloff is probably over.

Positioning is low. We got a little bit of a purge, so we think actually market can move higher from here.

Systematic or quantitative investors, including trend-following funds like commodity trading advisers (CTAs), sold into the selloff.