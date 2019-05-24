N. Korea: US needs to bring new approach to resume talks - KCNA

The North Korean news agency, KCNA, reported a statement from the North Korean government, citing that the US needs to bring new approach to resume talks.

North Korea would take action against the US distrust and hostility, KCNA added.

The second summit meeting between the US President Trump and the North’s leader, Kim Jong-un, held in Hanoi late-February ended abruptly without any agreement on nuclear disarmament or easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.