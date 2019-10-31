N. Korea says it successfully test-fired super-large multiple rocket launcher – Yonhap

Early Friday morning in Asia, Yonhap confirms that North Korea (N.Korea) test-fired super-large multiple rocket launcher. The hermit kingdom has been on the run to test-firing rockets/missiles off-late while its relations with the United States (US) have been in the dark shade.

Key quotes

“N. Korea says it successfully test-fired super-large multiple rocket launcher.”

FX implications

As the market is still to wake up fully, even in Asia, no major reaction to the news has been shown. However, the same could add up to the present risk-safety move and strengthen the Japanese Yen (JPY) and Gold in turn.