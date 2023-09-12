- Mullen announced the decision to acquire battery equipment and IP from Romeo Power.
- MULN stock gained more than 5% on Monday.
- CEO David Michery is in the middle of an appeal to remain listed on the NASDAQ exchange.
- MULN stock could be delisted as soon as September 15.
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock jumped more than 16% at the open on Tuesday to above $0.51. MULN has finally begun to develop an uptrend following the $3.5 million purchase of battery manufacturing equipment from Romeo Power, which was announced on Monday.
A statement from the company says the deal gives Mullen “equipment, inventory, and intellectual property for high-volume EV (electric vehicle) battery pack and module production.”
Mullen stock news: Romeo Power deal could lead to better production momentum
The agreement gives Mullen access to equipment that will help it increase battery pack assembly lines, as well as increase its battery research & development capabilities.
“Purchasing the Romeo assets is consistent with our battery pack production path and previous announcements for our high voltage facility in Monrovia. Overall, this purchase further enhances our capabilities for battery pack production right here in California and the US,” said David Michery, founder, chairman and CEO of Mullen.
The EV company will integrate the new equipment with its ongoing facility in Monrovia, California. The company already builds battery packs and modules in Monrovia but says the new equipment will allow it to become less reliant on third-party supply chains.
The company has recently been reeling from NASDAQ’s announcement that it has chosen to delist MULN common stock from its exchange due to the well-telegraphed criterion that listed companies need to keep their share price above $1.00.
Mullen leadership knew since May of this year that it needed to maintain the $1.00 threshold for the 10 sessions leading up to the September 5 cutoff date last week. Instead, the share price dropped precipitously from the $1.00 price level down to below $0.50 during that time period.
Mullen has appealed for an extension from the NASDAQ committee that governs delistings, which could give it as much as 180 days to comply with the listing criteria. However, if the appeal fails, then MULN stock might end up trading on the pink sheets on or after September 15.
Penny stocks FAQs
What is a penny stock?
Originally, penny stocks were any stock that traded for less than $1, i.e. pennies. The Securities & Exchange Commission has since altered the definition to include any stock that trades for less than $5. Penny stocks are typically associated with small companies that have either experienced poor results, sending their share price down, or with companies who dilute their share price by issuing lots of shares over time in order to fund operations or acquisitions.
Where do penny stocks trade?
Some penny stocks trade on respected exchanges, such as the NASDAQ or the NYSE. Examples of these are Mullen Automotive (MULN) and Bark (BARK). Those exchanges have requirements though. For the NYSE, listed stocks must have 1.1 million publicly traded shares outstanding with a market value of at least $40 million. The NASDAQ requires a share price minimum of $4, a minimum of 1.25 million shares and a market cap of $45 million. Most penny stocks, however, trade on the OTC (over-the-counter) market. This may mean the OTC Bulletin Board or the privately-owned OTC Markets Group.
Why are penny stocks so volatile?
Quite often the sharpest movers on any normal trading day are found among penny stocks. This is because non-penny stocks tend to have more liquidity, and the market is more certain about larger companies’ long-term values. Penny stocks are illiquid, meaning there is little supply available if an announcement drives more buying demand into a particular stock. There are no market makers that hold large amounts of penny stocks just to dispense them at a slightly higher price point. Additionally, most of these penny stocks suffer from a news desert where few market players know anything relevant about them. This is why a small biopharma company can issue news about a successful drug trial and immediately rocket 500% higher, with no analysts on Wall Street covering it.
Should I invest in a penny stock?
Typically, the answer is “No”. Penny stocks are more risky than higher-priced stocks on average. Penny stock investors have a higher chance of losing their capital by investing in weaker companies. There is a reason why they are penny stocks in the first place, which is that largely the mainstream market is not interested in investing in them. Two groups of investors tend to focus on penny stocks, however. The first group are day traders, who know that the lack of liquidity in penny stocks could lead to extremely large swings over a short time period. The other group is made up of investors who like the fact that these stocks are disregarded. This allows these investors to gain an advantage by benefiting from upcoming announcements, because the larger market is not paying attention.
Mullen stock forecast
MULN stock added 5.8% on Monday and is advancing 2.3% in Tuesday’s premarket. This is a rather good sign as the NASDAQ 100 futures are down 0.3%, so this has nothing to do with the overall market sentiment.
Mullen stock could be in the early innings of a resurrection in share price. Thus far, it has managed to remain above the August 23 low at $0.39. The 9-day Simple Moving Average and the 21-day SMA need to be conquered at $0.48 and $0.65, respectively. From there, an overthrow of the $0.90 support level from June will bring bulls back into the trade.
MULN daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured below 1.0750 after German ZEW survey
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.0750 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair is undermined by a broad US Dollar rebound and a cautious market mood. Euro traders ignore mixed Eurozone and German ZEW surveys.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2500 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is dropping below 1.2500 after the mixed UK employment data failed to impress Pound Sterling buyers. The pair is feeling the pull of gravity, as the US Dollar is finding fresh demand amid a cautious market environment.
Gold slumps below $1,920 amid resurgent US Dollar demand
Gold price extends its slump sub-$1,920 in European trading hours. Renewed US Dollar buying interest amid looming recession risks drag Gold price lower. The downside seems limited ahead of the US CPI data on Wednesday.
Cardano price plummets despite rise in development activity and transaction volume, why?
Cardano price has been on a downtrend since September 2021, with no meaningful attempts to break higher. This persistent southbound move is accompanied by a steady rise in transaction volume and a steep rise in development activity.
S&P 500 Forecast: US CPI in focus, Oracle revenue marginally misses target
The S&P 500 closes up over half a percent at the end of Monday's US session and the markets remains buoyant about Wednesday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release for August.