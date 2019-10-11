Moody's cuts India's FY20 GDP forecast to 5.8% - Indian Express

Moody's Investors Service sees India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth falling to 5.8% in the fiscal year ending in March 2020 (fiscal 2019) from 6.8% in fiscal 2018.

The forecast is significantly lower than Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) revised projection of 6.1% for FY20.

The rating agency expects growth to pick up to 6.6% in fiscal 2020 and around 7.0% over the medium term.

Key points