Moderna Inc (MRNA) Stock Price and Forecast: Moderna works on Omicron booster

- Moderna shares rally as Omicron booster jab becomes possible.
- MRNA stock still struggling for momentum since last earnings report.
- Is covid coming to a close and can Moderna (MRNA) replace this income stream?
Moderna shares jumped on Monday as the vaccine maker says it is working on a covid booster shot targeting the Omicron variant. This and an increase to earnings guidance were welcomed by investors. The shares closed 9% higher at $233.70.
Moderna (MRNA) stock news
Moderna shares have been struggling since the last earnings report in November. MRNA price broke below $300, and it took the emergence of Omicron to reverse that trend. However, as more and more evidence mounted that Omicron appears less severe, Moderna has resumed the downtrend with the occasional spike as witnessed yesterday.
The big question surrounding investment in this one is how to replace the massive revenue stream that is covid vaccination. We are assuming this covid winter is the last one. Perhaps vaccinations will be needed next year, but it is highly unlikely to be anywhere near the extent of the current take-up globally.
How will they replace that income? A flu vaccine is a possibility or treatments aimed at other diseases and conditions. MRNA vaccines may target other diseases, but in reality this pandemic is hopefully a once-in-a-century event. Pharma stocks go back then to being what they often are, speculative development pipelines with investors needing to carefully watch upcoming pipelines and put a probability on the relative success or failure of each potential treatment. You can see Moderna's pipeline here.
Moderna (MRNA) stock forecast
Monday's move looks impressive, but on the chart below it has failed to dent the downtrend. While a guidance upgrade is always welcome and strong vaccine sales as well, the trend is still bearish in our view. Two key pieces of evidence support our view.
First, MRNA has set a lower low than the post-earnings slump. Secondly, Monday's spike has not yet resulted in a higher high. Breaking $260 will change this and make the short-term view bullish. That will then bring a big test of resistance at the big spike from December at $321. Support at $188.41 remains the target otherwise and then onto $157.
Moderna (MRNA) chart, daily
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays calm below 1.1350 as investors await Powell's testimony
EUR/USD rose toward 1.1350 in the early European trading on Tuesday but lost its traction going into the American session. The US Dollar Index is clinging to modest daily gains as investors gear up for FOMC Chairman Powell's renomination hearing.
GBP/USD retreates below 1.3600 as dollar holds its ground
GBP/USD turned south after rising to a fresh two-month high above 1.3600 and erased a large portion of its daily gains. Hawkish comments from Fed's Bostic seems to be helping the dollar find demand ahead of FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony.
Gold remains at the mercy of yields, key levels to watch
The precious metal gained some positive traction for the third successive day on Tuesday. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive. Hawkish Fed expectations might cap any further upside.
Polygon upside potential capped at 13%
MATIC price is in a tough spot due to its upswings in the last week of December 2021. Although Polygon could see an uptrend, the bulls will face an extremely resilient resistance barrier that will likely stop Polygon dead in its tracks.
Lucid Group Inc sinks during another choppy start to the week
LCID has hardly been a smooth ride for its shareholders. On Monday, shares of Lucid dipped by 0.62% and closed the trading session at $41.72.