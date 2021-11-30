Moderna Chief Bancel predicts existing vaccines will struggle with Omicron – FT

Market sentiment sours after the Financial Times (FT) shares comments from Moderna’s Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel suggesting further hardships the South African variant of the coronavirus, dubbed as Omicron.
Key quotes
The chief executive of Moderna has predicted that existing vaccines will be much less effective at tackling Omicron than earlier strains of Covid-19 and warned it would take months before pharmaceutical companies can manufacture new variant-specific jabs at scale.
The high number of Omicron mutations on the spike protein, which the virus uses to infect human cells, and the rapid spread of the variant in South Africa, suggested the current crop of vaccines may need to be modified next year.
There is no world, I think, where [the effectiveness] is the same level . . . we had with Delta.
I think it’s going to be a material drop. I just don’t know how much because we need to wait for the data. But all the scientists I’ve talked to . . . are like ‘this is not going to be good’
FX implications
Following that news, yields refresh intraday low and the AUD/USD drops further towards 0.7100. The same underpins the US dollar’s safe-haven demand and weighs on the EUR/USD prices.
Read: EUR/USD teases 1.1300 as yields weigh on USD, Eurozone inflation, Fed’s Powell eyed
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.1300 amid falling yields, EZ inflation eyed
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1300, extending the upside amid a renewed risk-off wave. The US dollar tracks the sell-off in the Treasury yields, shrugging off Moderna Inc.'s warning against the Omicron covid variant. Eurozone inflation, Powell’s testimony awaited.
GBP/USD rebound appears capped near 1.3330 amid risk-aversion
GBP/USD is making a minor recovery attempt above 1.3300 on Tuesday, as the US dollar turns south again in tandem with the Treasury yields. Renewed Omicron covid variant fears damp the market mood as well as the pound. Focus on covid updates, US data and Powell.
Gold jumps towards $1,800 on renewed fears over Omicron covid Premium
Gold price catches a fresh bid and extends the rebound towards $1,800, as the risk sentiment takes a hit on the Moderna CEO's discouraging comments. The 10-year Treasury yields drop back below 1.50%, aiding the bounce in the bright metal. Powell eyed.
Three major overlooked factors why Ethereum price is about to skyrocket
Ethereum price has been consolidating after the second-largest cryptocurrency registered a new all-time high on November 10. Although ETH has been moving sideways, a few factors suggest that the token may be preparing for a massive take-off.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?