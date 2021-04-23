Moderated version of US Pres. Biden’s capital gains tax proposal is more likely – Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs cites the Democratic Party’s 'razor-thin majorities in the House and the Senate' to signal challenges for US President Joe Biden’s proposal of a 40% tax on capital gains earned by the wealthier Americans.
The US banker mentions that the proposed tax is unlikely to apply to gains realized before May while also saying, “A 28% rate looks most likely, in our view, as it is roughly halfway between the current rate and Biden's.”
“An increase effective January 1 2022 is more likely,” adds Goldman.
It’s worth mentioning that Biden’s tax hike proposal drowned markets the previous day while hopes of a lower down version of the risk-negative catalysts join the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine optimism to trigger the latest market optimism.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD still holds above 1.2000, but barely
Resurgent demand for the greenback put EUR/USD under pressure, although the pair holds above the weekly low. ECB’s cautious stance put some pressure on the shared currency.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3820 on dollar strength
GBP/USD has tumbled toward 1.3820 as the dollar gains ground across the board. US jobless claims beat estimates, while concerns mount about US tax hikes.
Gold: Price meets hourly 61.8% from daily 61.8% support
Gold prices meet critical support on the daily chart and key resistance on the hourly. Overnight, the commodity complex was pressured and gold prices fell by the same margin as measured by XAU/USD which travelled from a high of $,797.79 to a low of $1,777.28.
Ethereum price makes new record high
Ethereum price is decoupling from the Bitcoin universe and printing new highs today on the largest daily volume since February 24. The resistance at the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the February decline at $2,504 is proving a challenge for the second time in two weeks.
Biden’s ‘Green reset’ could be great for Silver
As top officials around the world convene this week for a “climate summit,” President Joe Biden’s administration is planning the most radical expansion of government’s role in the economy since FDR’s New Deal.