MO Stock Price: Altria Group Inc extends losses after nicotine reduction announcement

- NYSE:MO fell by 3.85% on Tuesday, adding to its massive losses from the previous day.
- The Biden administration announced a lowering of nicotine levels in American cigarettes.
- The FDA begins to look into banning menthol cigarettes completely.
NYSE:MO investors received a double slap in the face on Monday, as the Biden administration looks to shake up the tobacco industry to dissuade addiction amongst youths. For those investors who may not recognize the name Altria Group, it is the rebranded company formerly known as Phillip Morris, one of the tobacco giants in America. On Tuesday, shares extended losses from Monday and fell 3.85% alongside the broader market, and closed the trading session at $47.19. As an $87 billion company, Altria stock has been as steady as they come, and many dividend income investors target the company for its generous 7.01% yield.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
The big news that came on Monday was that the Biden administration is seriously considering lowering the nicotine levels in American cigarettes. Nicotine is the addictive component found in most cigarettes, and it is believed that lowering the amount will have a drastic impact on youth addiction and long-term usage. Nicotine addiction is one of the ways in which younger Americans are targeted by big tobacco companies, and less lifelong smokers would mean a lower overall strain on the country’s health system.
MO Stock forecast
In addition to that report, the FDA is also looking into considering a country-wide ban on menthol cigarettes, the products most likely to be used by smokers aged 12 to 17 years old. The CDC and FDA both agree that the menthol flavor gives younger smokers the impression that cigarettes are less harmful, and possibly even more addictive than non-menthol cigarettes. Shares of Altria fell 13% on Monday after the news.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.20 as the dollar gains further ground
EUR/USD is under pressure as the dollar gains ground across the board, amid a damp market mood. The euro fails to benefit from the European regulators' decision to reinstate the J&J vaccine.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3950 amid mixed UK data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3950, extending the pullback from its seven-week highs. The dollar benefits from the risk-off mood, while the pound struggles after CPI missed with 0.7% and as UK PM Johnson warns of winter covid wave.
XAU/USD bulls await a move beyond 100-day EMA near $1,790 level
Gold gained traction for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. Renewed COVID-19 jitters provided a modest lift to the safe-haven metal. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains.
Binance needs to breach this crucial supply barrier to set up record levels again
Binance Coin price shows a short-term rejection around the supply zone’s upper layer at $594.32. A close above the said level is a must if BNB bulls want to scale to new highs. Supply distribution shows that whales holding between 100,000 to 1,000,000 BNB are accumulating.
Bank of Canada Preview: Dovish surprise to lift USD/CAD
Bank of Canada is expected to leave its policy unchanged at 0.25%. Investors await adjustments to BoC’s asset-buying program. USD/CAD is likely to react more significantly to a dovish surprise.