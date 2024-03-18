MicroStrategy lost more than 15% on Monday.

This considerable pullback follows three weeks of rallying.

CEO Saylor in the market for another $575 million.

MSTR is up 138% YTD in 2024.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) stock shunted lower a whopping 15% on Monday. The pullback came alongside a continued slackening over the weekend in the price of Bitcoin, which trades near $67,100, down 2%.

Since stocks tied to the price of Bitcoin like MicroStrategy don’t trade over the weekend, they can experience serious volatility on Monday after catching up to the weekend’s Bitcoin dynamics.

MSTR stock moved in contrast to the broader market as the S&P 500 rose about 0.6% and the NASDAQ registered a gain near 0.8%.

MicroStrategy stock news

MicroStrategy stock is still up 138% year to date, so this pullback should be viewed in the wider scheme of things. During the previous three weeks, MSTR stock clocked in gains of 57%, 32% and 25% in consecutive order.

That means that it was high time for a pullback. Still many traders took the chance to dunk on MSTR across social media. Some mentioned that CEO Michael Saylor has been selling MSTR shares, albeit those related to stock options. This back-in-forth spat in turn drove supporters to pile on.

Those bullish about Bitcoin still have major reasons for optimism though. The market is just 30 days away from the halving event in which miners receive a 50% reduced reward for mining a new block of BTC. In the past, this has caused a large surge in price action for BTC in the 18 months following a halving event since it means that miners are selling a drastically-reduced amount of Bitcoin on average.

Last Wednesday, Saylor and company announced that it would be selling another $500 million worth of convertible senior notes in a private offerings to fund further purchases of Bitcoin. The notes are due in 2031 and allow the buyers to purchase an additional $75 million if desired. The software company already owns 205,000 or so BTC coins.

This announcement came on the heels of an earlier announcement that MicroStrategy had purchased 12,000 Bitcoins following a successful $781 million sale of convertible senior notes.

MicroStrategy stock forecast

Once again, a pullback in MSTR stock at this juncture should not be overly worrisome to shareholders. Rather, these shakeouts are common when a stock has heavy trading in the options markets.

A good sign is that MicroStrategy halted its intraday lows near $1,440. This time the daily low was also above the March 12 low of $1,438. That gives this level a certain significance. If MSTR bounces off here tomorrow, the rally will be back on.

However, a break of $1,440 will send a certain swath of traders bailing this week. If that is the case, expect MSTR to descend to the $1,200 level. This price coincides with the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), as well as considerable price action from earlier this month.