New Zealand’s Gross Domestic Product grows 1.1% QoQ in Q3 vs. 0.9% expected

New Zealand's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 1.1% QoQ in the third quarter (Q3), compared with a 1.0% contraction (revised from -0.9%) in the second quarter, Statistics New Zealand showed on Thursday. This reading came in stronger than the expectation of 0.9%.

The third-quarter GDP expanded by 1.3% YoY, compared with a fall of 1.1% (revised from -0.6%) in Q2, while matching the estimation of a 1.3% growth.

Market reaction to New Zealand’s GDP data

The upbeat New Zealand GDP report fails to boost the New Zealand Dollar (NZD). The NZD/USD pair is trading at 0.5772, losing 0.27% on the day.