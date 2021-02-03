Microsoft (MSFT Stock) bullish uptrend expecting small dip to 38.2% Fibonacci

-
Microsoft stock (MSFT) remains in a solid uptrend. Recently, a strong bullish breakout occurred after a sideways, consolidation zone.
-
On the 4 hour chart, a small double top is indicating the difficulty for price action to break into higher ground. Some type of retracement or consolidation is expected
-
This bullish breakout was expected in our previous wave analysis from September. This is also indicating the potential for more upside in 2021.
Price Charts and Technical Analysis
The MSFT stock seems to have completed an ABC (pink) pattern in wave 4 (purple) after a strong push up in wave 3 (purple). It was followed by a push up (wave 1 pink) and an ABC (grey) retracement in wave 2 (pink).
Let’s review the current situation:
-
The current breakout is likely a wave 3 (grey).
-
The failure for price to confirm a new higher high in recent days could be the end of the wave 3 and the start of a shallow wave 4 (grey) pullback.
-
The usual retracements for waves 4 are shallow.
-
WIth MSFT, the natural support zone (blue box) seems to be located at the previous resistance and the 21 ema support zone.
-
The support zone is expected to create a bullish bounce (green arrow).
-
Any deeper pullback places the uptrend in waiting mode (yellow pause button) or invalidates the current wave outlook (red stop button).
On the 4 hour chart, a small double top is indicating the difficulty for price action to break into higher ground. Some type of retracement or consolidation is expected:
-
A bearish pullback (orange arrows) should take price back to support (blue box) and the Fibonacci retracement levels of wave 4 (grey).
-
Price action could also build a shallow and sideways ABCDE triangle pattern (grey arrows).
Eventually a bullish bounce (green arrows) or breakout (blue arrow) is expected to take price action to higher levels again as long as price stays above the 61.8% Fib and especially the support trend line (green). Main targets are $250, $260, and $275.
The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 38.2% Fib ahead of Eurozone CPI
EUR/USD's daily chart indicates scope for deeper losses. Concerns about Eurozone's vaccine delivery and economic growth weigh over the EUR. A better-than-expected Eurozone CPI is needed to save the day for the bulls.
DOGE’s future is defined by two crucial price levels
Dogecoin price had a 1,100% pump on January 28 thanks to a Reddit group called WallStreetBets. Although the digital asset plummeted from $0.087 down to $0.03, it is still up 300%. DOGE is trading between two critical levels that will determine its future.
GME settles below $100, sheds 5.50% in post-market trading
GME shares collapsed below $80 but rally to over $140. Robinhood raises limit on purchases to 100 shares. Mark Cuban on CNBC discusses Gamestop.
XAG/USD sees a dead cat bounce as technical setup favors bears
GameStop sell-off led bounce in XAG/USD fizzles above the $27 mark. Silver looks south again amid bearish crossover and likely bear flag on 1H chart. XAG bears target 200-HMA as RSI stays below the midline.
US Dollar Index: Tuesday’s doji probes DXY bulls near two-month top
US dollar index (DXY) picks up bids around 91.05 while reversing the early Asian losses ahead of Wednesday’s European session. Even so, the greenback gauge stays near the two-month top flashed the previous day.