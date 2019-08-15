Mexico central bank lowers benchmark interest rate to 8.00% from 8.25%

In a surprise decision today, Mexico's central bank, Banxico, announced that it lowered its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 8% from 8.25%. With the initial reaction, the USD/MXN rose to a daily high of 19,7615.
The bank said that the decision was not unanimous. Below are some key takeaways from the policy statement, as reported by Reuters.
"One board member voted to keep rate at 8.25%."
"Balance of risks for growth is still tilted downwards in an environment of marked uncertainty."
"Upwards risks to inflation include that Mexico's peso comes under pressure from internal and external factors."
"Risks to inflation also include threat of US tariffs."
"Inflation expectations have remained relatively stable, though above 3%."
"It's important to deal with the deterioration in credit rating of Mexico government and of Pemex."
"If the economy requires an adjustment in the real exchange rate, the Bank of Mexico will help this to happen in an orderly manner, avoiding second round effects."
"Will continue to monitor the relative monetary policy stance between Mexico and the United States."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates slump, battles with 1.1100 on ECB-related headlines
The EUR/USD pair came under renewed selling pressure following comments from ECB’s Rehn, saying that the central bank needs to come up with a “significant and impactful policy package” next September. Upbeat Retail Sales add to the bearish case.
GBP/USD extends advance to 1.2150 region
The Pound accelerates its recovery against the greenback after tripping stops above the 1.2100 level. Better-than-expected UK Retail Sales add to the positive momentum.
USD/JPY drops below 106 as 30-year US T-bond yield hits fresh record low
Markets turn risk-averse in the last hour, US T-bond yields turn south. Wall Street's main indexes erase early gains, dip into negative territory. US Dollar Index continues to float above 98 handle.
Gold bulls testing the commitments of the bears at key resistance
Gold prices have been grinding to the upside and has exceeded yesterday's sessions highs, breaking through $1,524 and scoring a high of $1,527 in recent trade. Gold prices are up 0.39% on the day having travelled up from a low of $1,508.
China kicks investors while they're down
Every time investors find the strength to pick themselves up off the floor, the trade war delivers another blow and knocks them down again. This morning that came in the form of reports that China is threatening retaliation against Trump's tariffs that are due to come into force on 1 September.