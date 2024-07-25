Mexican Peso depreciates as investors unwind the carry trade

- The Mexican Peso is weakening as international investors unwind the Peso-favorable “carry trade”.
- A negative spell of data has further weakened the Peso as Banxico sets its sights on an interest-rate cut in August.
- USD/MXN extends its short-term uptrend and closes in on the June 28 high at 18.60.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) falls to a roughly four-week low on Thursday in its most traded pairs as investors rotate out of the carry trade, which favors currencies where interest rates are high, such as in Mexico (11.00%), at the expense of currencies with lower interest rates like the Japanese Yen (JPY), where the Bank of Japan (BoJ) has set base rates at 0.10%, according to analysts at ING Bank.
Other factors pushing down the Mexican Peso is the string of mostly lower-than-expected macroeconomic data releases, including Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Retail Sales, and the 1st half-month Core Inflation for July.
At the time of writing, one US Dollar (USD) buys 18.50 Mexican Pesos, EUR/MXN trades at 20.07, and GBP/MXN at 23.83.
Mexican Peso slumps amid inflation data and economic concerns
The Mexican Peso extended its downtrend on Wednesday after the release of inflation data for the first half of July, showing little change in core inflation despite a rise in the headline rate. This reinforced Mexican monetary policymakers' views that while core inflation — excluding volatile food and energy prices — is gradually decreasing, headline inflation remains high due to temporary factors. Consequently, the central bank, Banxico, is expected to cut interest rates soon, with many investors earmarking August as the month when the bank will make a move.
In July, Mexican 1st half-month Core Inflation rose 0.18%, slightly above both the previous month and estimates of 0.17%. Mid-month Core Inflation stood at 4.02% year-over-year, aligning with analysts' expectations but down from 4.17% the previous month.
On the other hand, mid-month headline inflation surged 0.71% month-over-month in July, significantly surpassing consensus estimates of 0.38% and the prior month’s 0.21%. Year-over-year, headline inflation reached 5.61%, well above June’s 4.78% and economists' predictions of 5.27%. The rise in headline inflation, however, is unlikely to change Banxico’s easing bias as it will be put down to fluctuating Oil and food prices.
ING highlighted the current low volatility environment as unfavorable for a rotation back to the carry trade. They noted, "Markets appear to be unwinding positions in high-yielding currencies like MXN and ZAR, while the funding JPY continues to perform well."
The latest Economic Activity Indicator from the Instituto Nacional de Estadistica, Geografia e Informatica (INEGI) indicates ongoing economic challenges. In May, Mexico’s economy expanded by 1.6% year-over-year, a significant deceleration from the near-two-year-high of 5.4% in the previous month. Despite this slowdown, the growth exceeded market expectations of 1.4%, driven by strong performance in the services sector.
Retail sales in May grew by 0.3% year-over-year, a marked decline from April’s 3.2% increase. Seasonally adjusted monthly retail sales edged up by 0.1% after a 0.5% rise in April.
Adding to the economic uncertainty, Fitch Ratings reaffirmed Mexico’s BBB- rating but warned of potential impacts from proposed judicial reforms. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) also revised Mexico’s 2024 GDP growth forecast down from 2.4% to 2.2%, citing a manufacturing slowdown linked to reduced US economic activity, pressuring Banxico towards a more accommodative monetary policy.
Furthermore, the Mexican Congress is set to discuss President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's judicial reform on August 1, ahead of the new Congress term starting on September 1, adding complexity to Mexico’s economic landscape.
Technical Analysis: USD/MXN closes in on June 28 high at 18.60
USD/MXN has rebounded higher after completing an ABC correction in early July. It appears to be trending higher and targeting the June 28 high at 18.60.
USD/MXN Daily Chart
From a short-term perspective, the trend appears to be bullish for USD/MXN, and given the “trend is your friend,” this still technically favors bullish bets over that timeframe.
The next target higher for the pair is the key June 28 swing high at 18.60. At that level it is likely to encounter resistance and may pull back down or consolidate. A close above 18.60 would probably indicate a continuation up to the next target at 19.00 (June 12 high).
Meanwhile, the direction of the medium and long-term trends remain in doubt.
Banxico FAQs
The Bank of Mexico, also known as Banxico, is the country’s central bank. Its mission is to preserve the value of Mexico’s currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN), and to set the monetary policy. To this end, its main objective is to maintain low and stable inflation within target levels – at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%.
The main tool of the Banxico to guide monetary policy is by setting interest rates. When inflation is above target, the bank will attempt to tame it by raising rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money and thus cooling the economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN. The rate differential with the USD, or how the Banxico is expected to set interest rates compared with the US Federal Reserve (Fed), is a key factor.
Banxico meets eight times a year, and its monetary policy is greatly influenced by decisions of the US Federal Reserve (Fed). Therefore, the central bank’s decision-making committee usually gathers a week after the Fed. In doing so, Banxico reacts and sometimes anticipates monetary policy measures set by the Federal Reserve. For example, after the Covid-19 pandemic, before the Fed raised rates, Banxico did it first in an attempt to diminish the chances of a substantial depreciation of the Mexican Peso (MXN) and to prevent capital outflows that could destabilize the country.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
How will USD react as US economic growth expected to gather steam in Q2 – LIVE
The United States' real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is forecast to expand at an annual rate of 2% in the second quarter. Markets expect the Fed to lower the policy rate in September but details of the GDP report could shape the rate outlook moving forward.
EUR/USD holds gains near 1.0850 ahead of US Q2 GDP data
EUR/USD is trading on the front foot near 1.0850 in the European session on Thursday. The pair shrugs off a risk-off market mood and dismal German IFO data, finding support from the US Dollar's weakness. Traders now look to US Q2 GDP data for fresh directives.
GBP/USD reverses below 1.2900 despite sustained USD weakness
GBP/USD is falling back below 1.2900 in the European trading hours on Thursday. Risk-aversion and BoE August rate cut expectations weigh on the pair, despite sustained US Dollar weakness. All eyes turn to the high-impact US Q2 GDP data.
Gold trades deep in red below $2,400 ahead of US data
Gold stays under heavy bearish pressure and trades below $2,380 on Thursday, pressured by growing concerns over the Chinese economic outlook. Investors await second-quarter Gross Domestic Product and weekly Jobless Claims data from the US.
Bitcoin price declines as Kraken exchange executes first reimbursements to Mt. Gox creditors
Bitcoin Magazine CEO David Bailey confirms that Kamala Harris will not speak at the upcoming Bitcoin Conference. Bitcoin adoption has grown as Ferrari Luxury Car Manufacturer accepts crypto payments across Europe.