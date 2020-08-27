Mexican Peso Price Analysis: USD/MXN rebounds sharply from two-month lows, outlook turns bullish

- Mexican peso among worst performers on Thursday.
- US dollar bounces sharply after updated strategy from the Fed as US yields soar.
The USD/MXN bottomed earlier on Thursday at 21.81, the lowest level since May but then it bounced dramatically, leaving the Mexican peso exposed to more losses in the short-term.
As of writing, USD/MXN trades at 22.22, the strongest level in a week. The dramatic reversal could point to more gains over the next days for the pair if current levels are sustained. A close above 22.25 would add support to the change in the short-term bias to bullish. Only a retreat under 22.00 would continue to favor the Mexican peso.
The Bank of Mexico released the minutes from its latest meeting when it cut the rate by 50 basis points. Board members considered that the economy's recovery will depend on the coronavirus and the development of a vaccine. Back then, one member voted against the decision. It was Irene Espinosa-Cantellano. According to her, there is a lesser room for monetary policy loosening considering that inflation has persisted above the target and foreign investor capital outflows.
A steady Mexican peso holds the key for more interest rate cuts. If USD/MXN turns sharply higher, then the loosening cycle could end sooner than expected.
USD/MXN daily chart
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.1706
|Today Daily Change
|0.2298
|Today Daily Change %
|1.05
|Today daily open
|21.9408
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.2273
|Daily SMA50
|22.4062
|Daily SMA100
|22.8472
|Daily SMA200
|21.4403
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|21.9853
|Previous Daily Low
|21.8785
|Previous Weekly High
|22.3306
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.9067
|Previous Monthly High
|23.0953
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.8473
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.9445
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.9193
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.8844
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.8281
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.7776
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21.9912
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.0417
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.098
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
