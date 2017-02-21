Markets spring back to life - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ explained that markets had a much busier session following holidays in the UK and US.

Key Quotes:

"The dollar was firm throughout and retraced its counterintuitive weakness versus the EUR. Stronger than expected euro area data was ignored and the market may be paying increased attention to opinion polls showing that France’s FN leader Le Pen’s popularity is continuing to rise."

"The buoyant global growth environment, healthy US consumer spending and stronger European data was reflected in buoyant equities, with the S&P 500 up 0.5%, the DAX up 1.2% and CAC 40 up 0.5%. Treasury yields pushed a touch higher initially before retreating."

"WTI crude was firm, rising to around $54 bbl as OPEC said they are targeting 100% compliance of the deal."