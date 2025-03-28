Market does not expect US import tariffs on crude oil from Canada and Mexico – Commerzbank

"The significant decline in the price difference could be linked to the expected loss of oil supplies from Venezuela, as Canadian oil could serve as a substitute for US refineries. However, the current low price difference only makes sense if the threatened import tariffs do not materialise."

"At the beginning of March, it was still more than $15, and at the end of January, when US tariffs were first threatened, it was around $18 per barrel. According to the data provider LSEG, the price discount even fell to less than $10 this week."

"If there is no further postponement, US refineries will have to pay a tariff of 10% on crude oil imports from Canada and 25% on crude oil imports from Mexico. The market apparently expects that this duty will not be introduced after all. This is the only explanation for the fact that the price discount for the Canadian oil grade WCS compared to WTI has shrunk to $12 per barrel."

The postponement of US import tariffs on certain goods from Canada and Mexico granted by US President Trump at the beginning of March will end next Wednesday, Commerzbank's commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.