Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) Stock News and Forecast: Why does it keep going up?

- MARPS stock rises 32% on Friday and 69% on Monday.
- MARPS stock is up another 78% in Tuesday's premarket session.
- MARPS is a US royalty trust within the oil and gas sector.
Marine Petroleum Trust stock remains high on the watch list of retail traders this morning as early gains in Tuesday's premarket see it add to impressive gains made on Friday and Monday.
Marine Petroleum Trust is a royalty trust with the purpose of providing payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico offshore of Louisiana. Approximately 60% of Marine’s royalty revenues come from oil and 40% come from natural gas. This is not an exploration company, so the funds are not being reinvested in looking for fresh wells. This is a depleting asset.
MARPS Stock News
The company release below gives a snapshot of its fortunes. It is not exactly a large-cap, and its performance is consistent with some of the small-cap energy stocks that were targeted yesterday by retail traders on the back of the spike at oil prices. The stock is a tiny one with a market cap of $24 million. However, that still makes it look overvalued given the revenue figures below. We do note that the average selling price for a barrel of oil was near $40 for MARPS in 2021, so there is room for significant upside. Even then it is a struggle to justify recent moves. Going back to 2019, the average price for oil was $66.85, but in 2019 MARPS stock ranged between $2 to $3 for most of the year.
Source: maps-marine.com
MARPS Stock Forecast
If you are trading this one, please know what it is and adjust your risk accordingly. This is momentum trading. This is not based on technicals or fundamentals in our view.
MARPS chart, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
