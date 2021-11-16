Marathon Digital Holdings Stock Forecast: MARA looks to continue Monday's hemorrhaging

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) stock is down more than 6% in Tuesday’s premarket after dropping an eye-popping 27% on Monday. Three factors have contributed to the market’s negative turn against MARA: a Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation, a $500 million convertible senior note offering and a broad pullback in cryptocurrency prices.
Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) Stock News: triple whammy of negative news items
On Monday, Marathon’s 10-Q filing with the SEC noted that the regulator had subpoenaed company executives over matters related to its 100MW Hardin, Montana crypto mining center.
“We understand that the SEC may be investigating whether or not there may have been any violations of the federal securities law,” the filing states.
Marathon Digital issued 6 million shares of common stock at the time in order to fund the undertaking.
The same day MARA officers announced their intention to raise $500 million through an offering of senior convertible securities. Investors have the option of purchasing a further $75 million worth of notes, and the notes would mature at the end of 2026. Marathon’s management intends to use the proceeds to purchase more Bitcoin mining equipment and BTC itself.
The notes have the obvious drawback to current equity investors in that they can be converted into new shares, which would dilute current shareholders – always a drag on share price.
The third setback was the tumbling price of Bitcoin, which started Monday as high as $66,000 at certain points but then sold off to $60,000. BTC price is down to $59,000 at the time of writing.
According to Marathon’s third quarter results, the crypto miner mined more than 417 BTC during October, a 23% increase over September’s results. This increased Marathon’s total stash to 7,453 BTC, which at current prices is $445 million.
Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) Stock Analysis:
With MARA down over 6% in the premarket on Tuesday, it appears that the demand zone between Monday’s close at $55.40 and $49.46 may hold up. MARA stock’s all-time high just took place a week ago on November 9 when it reached $83.45.
Monday’s move lower pushed MARA shares below both the 9 and 20-day moving averages. The 50-day moving average at $46.55 could supply more support if the current demand zone fails to hold its own. This is only just above the September 3 swing high at $44.97, which gives the area around $45 more significant as a support barrier.
MARA 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh 2021-low below 1.1350 Premium
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish and extended its slide toward 1.1300 in the early American session. Rising US Treasury bond yields on the back of the stronger-than-expected October Retail Sales data and hawkish Fed commentary seem to be providing a boost to the greenback.
GBP/USD pulls away from session highs on dollar strength Premium
GBP/USD lost its traction in the early American session and erased its daily gains to turn flat above 1.3400. Renewed USD strength on hawkish Fedspeak and rising US Treasury bond yield is not allowing the pair to preserve its recovery momentum.
Gold returns to $1,860 area after touching multi-month highs Premium
Gold advanced to its strongest level since June at $1,877 on Tuesday but reversed its direction in the last hour. Rising US Treasury bond yields on upbeat US Retail Sales data weigh on XAU/USD. Investors will keep a close eye on Fedspeak.
XRP price momentum shifts to the downside as Ripple bears take over
Ripple price is under pressure today as XRP price corrected 10% in just two trading days. XPR price sees earlier support holding for now, but tailwinds start to fade. Expect bears to push for another leg lower towards holding another 8% losses.
UK CPI Preview: Buy the rumor, sell the fact? Three scenarios for GBP/USD Premium
Economists expect a 3.9% UK inflation read for October. It would take a major surprise of 4.5% or higher to push the pound significantly higher. Figures closer to 3% would cast doubts about a rate increase and would sink sterling.