“According to the Monster Employment Index (MEI), Malaysia’s job market recorded 31% growth in job demand with 5% increase in hiring activities in Jun. Several key industries continue to face labour shortages as reopening activities spur demand. Despite the improvement, the employment outlook waned in 2Q22 amid more cautious consumer and business sentiment. Elevated costs, supply chain disruptions, and rising recession risks could moderate the recruitment drive. We maintain our yearend unemployment rate target of 3.6% (BNM est: average ~4.0%).”

“Employment gains recorded in the services sector particularly in food & beverages, wholesale & retail trade, and administrative & support services activities. Agriculture, manufacturing and construction sectors also saw job gains while the mining & quarrying sector recorded further declines in employment. The worker segment that is temporarily not working but had jobs to return to declined further to 87.8k (vs 801.1k in Jun 2021). Workers who are unemployed for more than 12 months also eased to 35.0k or 6.6% of total actively unemployed (vs 62.9k or 9.8% in Jun 2021).”

“Malaysia’s labour market continues its steady march towards full recovery with the number of employed persons and unemployment rate improving further. Total number of employed persons rose for the 11th month by 36.3k to 15.94mn in Jun. The non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate edged lower to 3.8% while the seasonally adjusted rate fell to 3.6%, a shade above the prepandemic unemployment rate of 3.3%.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.