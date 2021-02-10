Malaysia: Foreign portfolio inflows accelerated in early 2021 – UOB

Julia Goh, Senior Economist at UOB Group and Economist Loke Siew Ting review the latest figures from the Malaysian bond market.
Key Quotes
“Malaysia continued to record higher foreign portfolio inflows at the start of 2021 mainly into domestic bonds. Overall net foreign inflows totalled MYR2.8bn in Jan (Dec: +MYR3.0bn) with bond inflows of MYR3.7bn (Dec: +MYR3.6bn) while equities saw net outflow of MYR0.8bn (Dec: -MYR0.6bn). This mirrored the trend of higher portfolio flows entering emerging market bonds.”
“Bank Negara Malaysia’s foreign reserves edged up for the third straight month by USD1.0bn m/m to a 33-month high of USD108.6bn as at end-Jan (end-Dec: +MYR2.3bn m/m to USD107.6bn). The latest reserves position is sufficient to finance 8.6 months of retained imports and is 1.2 times total short-term external debt.”
“Despite domestic challenges, we think Malaysia’s government bonds remain attractive as capital flows into emerging markets remain strong given low global interest rates and high market liquidity that boosts positive carry-trades. To watch are release of Malaysia’s 4Q and 2020 GDP (11 Feb), BNM monetary policy meeting (4 Mar), release of BNM Annual Report 2020 (end-Mar), and FTSE Russell’s March WGBI review. Malaysia will start the first phase of its vaccine program by end-Feb (for front liners), second phase in Apr (for high-risk groups), and the third phase in May (for aged 18 and above).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds high ground above 1.21 amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD has been holding onto its gains above 1.21, as the dollar remains on the back foot. Investors remain upbeat about US fiscal stimulus while shrugging off Europe's slow vaccination campaign. US inflation and Fed Chair Powell's speech are awaited.
Dogecoin fever spreads to China as it prepares for a 22% downswing
Dogecoin has been the most significant contributor to the crypto-related chatter on various social media channels. The ‘Meme Coin’ rallied again, surpassing the previous record high, and achieved a new all-time high of $0.089.
XAU/USD clings to gains near $1845 region
Gold edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday amid softer USD. The upbeat market mood, an uptick in the US bond yields kept a lid on any further gains. Investors now look forward to the US consumer inflation figures for some trading impetus.
US Consumer Price Index January Preview: Can consumer demand spur prices?
Inflation is expected to remain quiescent in January with consumer prices moving in the narrow range of the last six months. Headline annual CPI to rise, core to fall. Fed inflation averaging policy has obviated market interest.
US Dollar Index in fresh lows near 90.30 ahead of US CPI, Powell
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), remains on the back footing so far this week and now tests fresh lows near 90.30.