Macron speaks to Trump, says Iran must not escalate situation - Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron says that he spoke to President Donald Trump on Sunday afternoon and said Iran must avoid "destabilising" actions after a top Iranian military commander was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad.
"Given the recent rise in tensions in Iraq and the region, the President of the Republic highlighted his total solidarity with our allies in light of the attacks carried out in recent weeks against the coalition in Iraq," Macron's office said in a statement.
"He also expressed his concerns regarding the destabilising activities of the Quds force under General Qassem Soleimani and highlighted the need for Iran... to avoid taking any measures that could lead to an escalation in the situation and destablising the region."
