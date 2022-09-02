- Lululemon Athletica stock soared 10% after fiscal Q2 earnings, revenue beat.
- Wall Street expected EPS of $1.87 on revenue of $1.77 billion.
- LULU reported FQ2 EPS of $2.26 on $1.87 billion in sales.
And they have done it again! Lululemon Athletica (LULU) burst out of its shell to advance 10% in Thursday's extended trade after the athleisure brand showed the market that higher inflation and a beseiged consumer were no match for its premium pricing power and innovation.
LULU stock is up 9.8% in Friday's premarket at $323.28 after shedding 1.8% to close at $294.45 on Thursday.
Lululemon earnings news
Lululemon reported fiscal Q2 GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $2.26 on revenue of $1.87 billion. The earnings figure was 39 cents ahead of consensus or 21%. Revenue came in $100 million ahead of expectations and 5.6% above consensus.
The retailer opened 21 net new stores during the quarter and now has a total of 600 worldwide. Online sales also grew 30% YoY and now account for almost half of total revenue.
"Overall momentum in our international business remains strong, with revenue increasing 35% versus last year and 40% on a three-year CAGR basis," said Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald. "In China, after a slower start to the year given COVID-19-related closures and capacity constraints, we have seen a rebound in the region. Revenue grew over 30% versus last year, and we saw a nearly 70% increase on a three-year CAGR basis. We remain in the early innings of growth in China."
Lululemon's gross profit margin of 56.5% was 40 basis points ahead of consensus, and the operating margin of 21.5% was 30 basis points higher YoY. These data points showed investors that Lululemon is dealing with inflation head-on and actually beating it, which very few clothing brand competitors have been successful at this year.
Same-store sales were up 23% YoY, which may have something to do with fewer covid worries but also showcases Lululemon's stranglehold on consumers despite the inflationary environment.
Management boosted LULU stock prospects by offering up healthy guidance for Q3. Revenue guidance was given a narrow band between $1.78 billion and $1.805 billion, and EPS between $1.90 and $1.95 was also better than expectations. This would mean 23% YoY revenue growth and 19% YoY EPS growth.
Lululemon stock forecast
LULU stock's surge in the premarket puts it slightly above the descending top trendline that has been in place since last autumn. To confirm this, LULU share price will need to also surmount the range high from mid-August at $335.71. This will allow bulls to take a much more ambitious aim at the $393 resistance level that held up in April.
Most stocks at the moment are entirely trading based on marketwide sentiment. We are all macro traders now, and it is yet to be decided if LULU's internal company success and outmatch the general negativity coming from the Fed and monthly inflation readings. The focus is now on the US employment report, with a general bullish response from the stock market, further reaction to that will determine much of how LULU stock trades over the next week.
LULU weekly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to pull away from parity
EUR/USD climbed above 1.0000 in the early American session with the initial reaction to the mixed US August jobs report but struggled to gather further bullish momentum. Despite the broad-based dollar weakness, week-end flows seem to be limiting the pair's upside.
GBP/USD erases NFP-inspired gains, falls below 1.1550
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and dropped below 1.1550 after having spiked toward 1.1600 with the initial reaction to the US labor market figures. Wall Street's main indexes trade modestly higher but the dollar holds its ground, not allowing the pair to gain traction.
Gold extends rebound above $1,710 amid falling yields
Gold has extended its daily rally and advanced beyond $1,710 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day below 3.2% after the August jobs report, fueling XAU/USD's upside in the American session.
Cardano price: Vasil hard fork and Robinhood listing prepare ADA for rally to $2
Robinhood announced Cardano’s listing on its exchange platform, fueling a bullish sentiment among ADA holders. Two key exchanges added support for Cardano ahead of a milestone event in the Ethereum-killer altcoin.
LULU stock surges 10% on continued growth
LULU stock bounced up 9.8% in Friday's premarket following Lululemon's solid quarterly results released after the close on Thursday. The athleisure retailer reported fiscal Q2 GAAP earnings per share of $2.26 on revenue of $1.87 billion.